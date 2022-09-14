Waldencast Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference on September 15th, 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced its participation in the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, New York.

Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:55pm ET. The fireside chat will be available live and for replay on the Investors Relations page on Waldencast’s website at www.waldencast.com/investors-relations. Waldencast’s investor presentation is also available on the Investors Relations page of Waldencast’s website.

About Waldencast
Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands.  Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

