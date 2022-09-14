Submit Release
Janna Watson’s ‘Night Water’ exhibit is currently on view at Bau-Xi Gallery in Toronto till September 24th, 2022

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian contemporary artist Janna Watson’s much-anticipated solo exhibition ‘Night Water’ at Bau-Xi Gallery in Toronto commenced on September 10, 2022. The artist’s powerful and intriguing creations are bold and evocative expressions of texture, movement and space.

For ‘Night Water’, Janna Watson has delved into the primordial darkness and warmth of the colour blue with thoughtful introspection. “The heat of blue is the warmth of sadness. From the stillness of difficulty, we are often gifted momentum and passion. Like catching rain, I am hoping to capture the paradoxical fluidity of motion made transient by time and held by emotion,” Janna stated. “The layered nature of perception and expression is in the contrasting textures and colour depths. My hope is that this work offers a pause; a witness to the cadence of time at mid-beat, and an observation of what is under the surface,” she added.

The artist’s purposeful clusters and gestural strokes challenge the familiar properties of colour theory and symbolism.

Earthy and pearly tones that float against velvety shades of navy are emotional reflections of our physical world. Watson invites you into her landscape through expressive titles like ‘Backstroke to the backside of my own mind’. Janna uses her abstractions to represent the invisible fields that are caught between the moon and the ocean.

In the past Watson has exhibited in New York, Seattle, Stockholm, Vancouver, Miami, and Toronto, and her works are in the collections of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and the Ritz Carlton, among others.

Don’t forget to visit Bau-Xi Gallery where the abstract artist’s ongoing solo exhibit is on view through September 24th, 2022 and get mesmerized by Watson’s captivating abstract paintings and her stunning brushwork.

