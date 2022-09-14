Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CBTX, Inc.
September 14, 2022
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CBTX, Inc.
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by CBTX, Inc., of Beaumont, Texas, to acquire Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., and its subsidiary bank, Allegiance Bank, both of Houston, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
