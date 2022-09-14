Pinnacle Public Relations Agency Announces its Official Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Public Relations Agency announces its official launch and grand opening! The Jackson-based PR firm officially launches with a focus on supporting entrepreneurs and businesses to navigate their PR strategy and implementation. The agency offers strategy and media campaign deliverables, making it easier for companies to let Pinnacle handle all of their PR efforts or integrate into an existing marketing team.
"We are proud to announce the launch of Pinnacle, offering both media strategy and media campaigns for brands looking to get their voice heard," states Founder and Principal Strategist Adam Horlock. "From entrepreneurs and startups just getting started to brands looking to launch a national campaign, we help all get their brand's message in the media." The team at Pinnacle is dedicated to bringing the stories and brands of businesses to light. Each company is different and needs its own specialized strategy to highlight its success, innovation, and services. Horlock and Pinnacle aim to provide just that.
Pinnacle officially launches with clients across the United States, including California, Oregon, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida. While most clients are in tech, finance, healthcare, and startups, Pinnacle also assists marketing agencies that may not have a PR department or strategist on their team and require public relations services for their clientele.
Additionally, Pinnacle assists clients with projects such as national product launches, investment campaigns, growth and hiring announcements, crisis and reputation management, distinguishing from competitors, and merger/acquisition announcements, among other campaigns. These are all vital marketing avenues that many businesses and business owners will find themselves in need of across their company lifespan. Pinnacle's work is featured in Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, TechTimes, USA Today, Franchise 500, and more.
Pinnacle recognizes that every business provides a unique service to the market and has its own story to tell. The agency can help companies to develop a custom media plan. This plan can incorporate various forms of public relations to achieve the highest level of results. Some of the services the agency provides are copywriting, consultation through media interviews and press talking points, and media outreach. Each marketing move that Pinnacle makes is designed to be relevant to its clients, industry, and target audience.
Pinnacle argues, "We pride ourselves on putting strategy first and implementation second. With any media campaign, let's first ensure we clearly define the audience and find ways to reach that audience quickly. In the fast-paced, twenty-four-hour news cycle, just a press release alone is a great way for your brand to get left behind." The agency is dedicated to its clients' successful, consistent, and achievable goals.
About Pinnacle Public Relations Agency:
Pinnacle Public Relations is a Jackson, Mississippi-based public relations agency offering various services, including public relations and brand strategy, media relations, media placement, and media campaigns. The agency works closely with entrepreneurs and businesses in tech, healthcare, financial services, fintech, and startups on a local, regional and national level.
The agency is founded by Adam Horlock, a Contributing Writer for Entrepreneur and a public relations strategist. He managed the opening of Office Evolution Jackson in 2020, served as an intrapreneur for new healthcare startups, and opened multiple offices for the commercial foodservice design/build industry. Through this, he has various national television and media appearances and continues to be a resource for entrepreneurs nationwide. Horlock has accumulated a wealth of knowledge in the field of public relations and is now utilizing his experience to develop and enrich the brands that seek out the services of Pinnacle.
Adam Horlock
"We are proud to announce the launch of Pinnacle, offering both media strategy and media campaigns for brands looking to get their voice heard," states Founder and Principal Strategist Adam Horlock. "From entrepreneurs and startups just getting started to brands looking to launch a national campaign, we help all get their brand's message in the media." The team at Pinnacle is dedicated to bringing the stories and brands of businesses to light. Each company is different and needs its own specialized strategy to highlight its success, innovation, and services. Horlock and Pinnacle aim to provide just that.
Pinnacle officially launches with clients across the United States, including California, Oregon, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida. While most clients are in tech, finance, healthcare, and startups, Pinnacle also assists marketing agencies that may not have a PR department or strategist on their team and require public relations services for their clientele.
Additionally, Pinnacle assists clients with projects such as national product launches, investment campaigns, growth and hiring announcements, crisis and reputation management, distinguishing from competitors, and merger/acquisition announcements, among other campaigns. These are all vital marketing avenues that many businesses and business owners will find themselves in need of across their company lifespan. Pinnacle's work is featured in Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, TechTimes, USA Today, Franchise 500, and more.
Pinnacle recognizes that every business provides a unique service to the market and has its own story to tell. The agency can help companies to develop a custom media plan. This plan can incorporate various forms of public relations to achieve the highest level of results. Some of the services the agency provides are copywriting, consultation through media interviews and press talking points, and media outreach. Each marketing move that Pinnacle makes is designed to be relevant to its clients, industry, and target audience.
Pinnacle argues, "We pride ourselves on putting strategy first and implementation second. With any media campaign, let's first ensure we clearly define the audience and find ways to reach that audience quickly. In the fast-paced, twenty-four-hour news cycle, just a press release alone is a great way for your brand to get left behind." The agency is dedicated to its clients' successful, consistent, and achievable goals.
About Pinnacle Public Relations Agency:
Pinnacle Public Relations is a Jackson, Mississippi-based public relations agency offering various services, including public relations and brand strategy, media relations, media placement, and media campaigns. The agency works closely with entrepreneurs and businesses in tech, healthcare, financial services, fintech, and startups on a local, regional and national level.
The agency is founded by Adam Horlock, a Contributing Writer for Entrepreneur and a public relations strategist. He managed the opening of Office Evolution Jackson in 2020, served as an intrapreneur for new healthcare startups, and opened multiple offices for the commercial foodservice design/build industry. Through this, he has various national television and media appearances and continues to be a resource for entrepreneurs nationwide. Horlock has accumulated a wealth of knowledge in the field of public relations and is now utilizing his experience to develop and enrich the brands that seek out the services of Pinnacle.
Adam Horlock
Pinnacle Public Relations Agency
+1 228-617-2326
adam@pinnaclepublicrelations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other