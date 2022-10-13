KokTailz is preparing to make it's way into the dating app industry

KokTailz could be the answer to the prayers of millions of dating app users who are getting tired of having to switch between apps to access different features.

UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With new dating platforms being continuously launched, every now and then adding to the already existing 1,500 plus dating platforms in the United States, there seems to be little to no refinements in terms of features being delivered to over 50 million users in the United States alone. This has led to users having to forfeit one platform’s features for another, in search of the absolute platform that could offer them both seamless interactions along with many excellent features to make their search trouble-free. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

With the approach KokTailz whose within the top dating apps has taken, it is evident that the platform was created with the interest of the mass users in mind, to offer them the simple, comfortable but feature packed platform they have always wanted.

These are some of the all-inclusive options for users based on the loopholes of existing market players: Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

- It is a software-specific app development that encourages dating, even on the app by recommending notable places for nice dates on the app and offers the opportunity to chat with different people, even without any match.

- Users can connect with familiar people on the App. It encourages VoIP, and other innovations commonly lacking in existing online dating apps.

- It gives users the opportunity to upload an introduction video for the authenticity of their profile. Users can also upload voice Intros, for the authenticity of their profile.

- Filters, such as age, ethnicity, height, body type, and sexual preference are available to find that ideal person.

- Users can browse profiles without showing they are online.

- Users will receive notifications every time they clink with other users based on their set preferences. Users can turn off their GPS (location) and still browse the platform.

- Users can also send a series of questions to other users to decide if matching is a clever idea. This will help prevent spamming, harassment, and disrespect.

- As the app grows, Global Speed Dating Events will be held every Friday from 9pm – 11pm user’s local time.

- The app will send notifications every day at noon showing three potential matches who are showing online in your vicinity at the very moment. For people who are spontaneous.

KokTailz dating app is definitely one to check out this coming November 2022.