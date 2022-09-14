Legends Invitational Announces Its 31st Annual Golf Tournament; Participants Play Pebble Beach with Sports Celebrities and Navy SEALs to benefit the SEAL community.

/EIN News/ -- MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Invitational announces its 31st annual golf tournament, an upcoming sports event founded in 1990 and co-owned by John Lee and Mary Lee, which will be held on November 10-14th, 2022, at the renowned Pebble Beach. The event was established to bring together friends and sports celebrities to celebrate Medal of Honor recipients in the Navy SEAL Community.

The private event will host various prominent celebrities. Guests will be served an upscale cuisine and a variety of carefully curated activities.

VIP guests will consist of Pro Football Hall of Fame players, like Randall McDaniel, Anthony Munoz, and Jan Stenerud, amongst others who will be celebrity captains this year. Also, several medals of honor recipients, Navy SEALs and other sports celebrities will be present. In addition to the VIPs, the previous and current participants get priority invites. Invitations are based on recommendations and relationships with the organizers and invitees.

“Our event typically sells-out months in advance. However, a number of foursomes have just opened up. There is a window of opportunity to participate in the tournament and/or our culinary events in Napa Valley (just before the main event) by contacting us now,” said John Lee, owner and president of the Legends Invitational.

This four-day tournament will begin on Thursday, with guests checking in at Spanish Bay, a five-star hotel where there will be a Jack Daniel's reception. The Navy SEALs will parachute into the first hole, and SEALs and K-9ers will repel off the roof of Spanish Bay.

"I am proud to serve on the board of the Navy SEAL Museum, and the Legends Invitational is an extraordinary way to say thank you to the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs," says, John Lee.

Following this will be a buffet dinner at the hotel's main ballroom to end the night's activities. The participants will play Spanish Bay on Friday and have a reception in the grand ballroom with all the guests to celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Fame players. The event allows guests to meet and greet all celebrities in a warm setting. After golf, guests are encouraged to indulge in cocktails by the fire pit in Spanish Bay.

Prior to the tournament in Monterey Bay, The Napa Valley Reserve dinner is held on the 8th. Then, on the 9th, the entire French Laundry (three-Michelin stars) is hired out for Thomas Keller’s famous White Truffle Dinner to honor the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs.

The Legends Invitational team is open to brands who want to capitalize on this event to broaden their clientele through sponsorship and those who wish to support a highly impactful cause.

About Legends Invitational



John and Mary’s Lee’s Legends Invitational is a one-of-a-kind experience in which NFL Legends, Sports Greats, and Navy SEALs are paired as “Celebrity Captains” with every foursome, presenting four first-class days of exceptional golf, entertainment, and camaraderie. The event is recognized as one of the most prestigious, and longest-running privately owned tournaments at Pebble Beach.

https://www.legendsinvitational.com

Media Contact:

Name: John Lee

Email: johnlee@legendsinvitational.com