iPayables InvoiceWorks® Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP ERP, the InvoiceWorks® solution from iPayables delivers enterprise-level accounts payable automation to customers.

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPayables Inc. today announced that its iPayables InvoiceWorks solution for enterprise resource planning is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. iPayables InvoiceWorks® integrates with SAP ERP and delivers enterprise-level accounts payable automation to customers.

"Our product has integrated with SAP for some time, with our deep functionality and flexible solutions making us a favorite with large businesses that use SAP technology," said iPayables' CEO Ken Virgin. "Making our partnership official will allow us to better serve our current and future customers, as well as take advantage of the different connections and opportunities SAP has to offer."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

iPayables is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About iPayables Inc.

iPayables is a leader in the automating of accounts payable departments, optimizing workflow and streamlining the invoicing and payables process. By using its advanced internet invoicing system InvoiceWorks, businesses can streamline the entire Procure-to-Pay process.

The world's largest restaurant chain, as well as some of the world's largest grocers, airlines, hospital systems, and manufacturers, use iPayables InvoiceWorks because of its enterprise-level functionality, flexibility, and unmatched value. iPayables provides supplier portal tools for invoice web-entry, file upload, EDI, and PO flip, as well as paper/PDF invoice capture (digitization), which integrate with its robust and dynamic workflow, purchase order matching, dispute resolution, payment and dynamic discounting capabilities. To learn more about iPayables, visit www.ipayables.com.

