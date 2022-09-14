Ultra-Portable Equipment for Voice and Data Testing

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced Voice and Data Quality testing tool - vMobile™.



The vMobile™ is a handheld ultra-portable device that brings true mobility to voice, video and data quality testing on wireless devices (any mobile phone or radio), changing the way automated drive and walk testing is performed. It is simple to setup and conduct simultaneous voice, video, and data quality tests to benchmark performance of any type of telephony device.

“The vMobile™ handheld device can support full audio testing for mobile phones and mobile radios, as well as providing data testing for mobile phones. The vMobile™ can be hand-carried for walk and drive testing (includes GPS) as well as left in labs and can work directly with GL’s VQuad™ solution for very flexible end-to-end testing. All functionality and configuration of the vMobile™ is provided using the remote web-based Console or Console App which is installed on any Android or iOS device. In essence, the vMobile™ is an expansion of GL’s current VQuad™ Voice and Data testing solution,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “The vMobile™ includes two Bluetooth® modules, an embedded Wi-Fi module, and an onboard GPS. vMobile™ can operate either in Bluetooth mode or Analog mode (replace the headset on any analog device including Mobile Radio with PTT). The embedded Wi-Fi supports remote operation along with remote audio analysis and sends all results/events to a Central Database, accessed through GL’s WebViewer™ (web browser).”

Key Features

Fully automated voice and data testing in any mobile network

Automation includes remote operation of far-end vMobile™ or GL VQuad™ system

Can operate either in Bluetooth mode or Analog mode (connect to any 4-wire Analog device including Mobile Radio with PTT)

Automated mobile Voice Quality Testing using embedded Wi-Fi for connecting to Central system and supporting full remote operation and analysis

Onboard battery with availability of small portable external battery providing up to 12 hours operation

Handheld and portable including several remote options for operation and configuration

vMobile™ operation and configuration supported through Android and iOS apps

Drive and Walk Testing fully supported using any Mobile Phone (any carrier) or Mobile Radio

vMobile™ scripting supports all operations including conditional statements

Fully automated tests while sending events/results to Central System for analysis and Access (WebViewer™)

Full Audio analysis using GL Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™) supports One Way and Round-Trip Delay measurements, Signal and Noise Levels, Speech Activity, Audio Dropout Analysis along with additional analytical functions



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com



