Kootenai County Tax Deed Sale Auction Moves Online
COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kootenai County’s 2022 tax deed sale auction will be online, rather than in-person.
The auction will be 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at https://kootenai.id.realforeclose.com. A free bidders training webinar will be held on September 15th at 12pm PT - bidders can register at https://www.realauction.com/training.
Treasury specialist Amy Sweet said an online auction will allow more people to participate, including those with physical limitations.
When deciding next year’s format, the county will evaluate the success of this year’s online auction, as well as community feedback.
Prospective bidders must register online by 11 a.m. on Sept. 23. They must also pay a minimum deposit of $1,500.00 or 5% of their anticipated maximum bid, whichever is greater.
For questions regarding this year’s tax deed sale and properties, contact Amy Sweet at asweet@kcgov.us or 208-446-1009. Info: www.kcgov.us/528/Property-Tax-Sale
For any questions regarding this new service, please feel free to contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325. Bidders may also call this Customer Service line to register for free weekly training webinars. For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 450 counties in 14 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
