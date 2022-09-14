Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market To Hit $48,677.0 million by 2027 | Size, Share, Analysis

vertebral compression fracture devices marketf

vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued at $866.70 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.10%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- factors that drive the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market include rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices, along with an increase in physician training. Moreover, increase in the incidences of spinal disorders, lifestyles of the working population are also increase the growth of the market. However, the risk associated with post-surgical complications, that include hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market.

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued at $866.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.10% from 2021 to 2030. Vertebral compression fracture is a fracture that occurs because of compression of a bone in the spine.

Rise in the geriatric population, shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures, and surge in prevalence of spine disorders have boosted the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging market is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges in the healthcare industry and had a negative impact on the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.

The economic slowdown and prolonged pandemic has impacted the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices that are used in surgical procedures that are considered elective.

The vertebral compression fractures devices market is driven by factors such as advent of minimally invasive spine surgery techniques and rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis. In addition, rise in geriatric population, short recovery period, low risk of infection, and shorter hospital stay are anticipated to boost the demand for VCF devices, globally. However, risk of post-surgical complications and stringent regulatory approval process hamper the market growth.

Balloon kyphoplasty devices segment is projected to maintain its leading trend in the global market, owing to the benefits offered by these procedures such as reduction of back pain and restoration of vertebral body height. Furthermore, vertebroplasty segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

On the basis of diseases, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of the open spine surgery segment.

The report offers an analysis of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc., Benvenue Medical, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Osseon LLC, Orthovita, Inc., VEXIM SA, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

