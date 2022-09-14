Video Editing Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, video editing software has gained tremendous popularity. This is because it has become vital for those who wish to convert raw material into polished, professional videos that can be shared. Numerous types of software satisfy this demand. Some have carved out a niche for themselves by specializing in a particular style of video editing or by undercutting their competitors on price. Others have created a market niche by combining professional and amateur qualities.

Video editing software offers a vast array of tools and controls for editing-related processes, such as rendering power, managing complex projects, color grading panels, and optical flow, and remains popular among several new, industry-leading on-premises video editing platforms. The cloud-based software application demonstrates sophistication and competent functionality. It delivers fundamental video editing skills over the cloud for subscription-based business models on PCs such as Windows and Mac, as well as mobile applications such as iOS and Android. In addition, the increasing demand for video editing software might be ascribed to the need for video content management for personal and professional use.





Increasing Convenience Provided by Cloud-Based Software to Drive the Global Video Editing Software Market

The fundamental concept behind cloud-based software is that users are not required to download anything on their PCs. Instead, users may access it from any internet-connected computer, smartphone, or tablet. Cloud-based software is gaining popularity because it is easier to access, requires fewer upgrades, is less unstable, and is less expensive. The market for video editing software is growing in tandem with the need for cloud-based technologies. Cloud-based software is adaptable and provides a variety of capabilities, making it appropriate for various enterprises that wish to create and publish movies. Additionally, the software is becoming more inexpensive. The market for video editing software is anticipated to increase steadily over the next several years, as many individuals and businesses take advantage of the low-cost, high-quality cloud-based video editing software that is already available.

Growing Adoption of Video Editing for OTT Platforms and EdTech Platforms to Provide Opportunities for the Global Video Editing Software Market

Most video editors and filmmakers utilize video editing software to make films, television shows, and other productions more interesting. An over-the-top (OTT) platform enables users to stream and downloads any desired video content. It circumvents traditional cable and satellite TV providers, allowing the users to stream programming straight from their internet connection. Due to the ease of access to entertainment provided by these platforms, the demand for content is soaring, boosting the market for video editing software.

In addition, video recordings, pre-recorded webinars, and courses are utilized extensively in academic institutions of all sizes. The visual component of media has a substantial effect on student retention. As a result, market growth is anticipated to be more vital for multimedia enterprises employing video content (rather than just text or images), as these methods are more effective than traditional instructional methods alone. This should also have a favorable effect on the demand for multimedia creation and storage technologies.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.24 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Platform, Deployment Mode, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Adobe, Avid, Pinnacle, Apple, Magix, FXHome, Black Magic Design, Wondershare Technology, Movavi, CyberLink Corporation Key Market Opportunities Growing Adoption of Video Editing for OTT Platforms and EdTech Platforms to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increasing Convenience Provided by Cloud-Based Software to Boost Market Progress

Regional Insights

The global video editing software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America accounted for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico substantially contribute to the North American market. The continent is one of the most important places for new technologies due to government policies that foster an atmosphere conducive to innovation, an industrial base with many scientists, and high purchasing power in most of the nation. This has resulted in a rise in the number of social networks, which has increased as technology has allowed us to use new devices such as PCs and smartphones that require high-quality video editing software to function correctly. In addition, several companies competing in the North American video editing software industry have introduced a variety of smartphone-specific software apps with tailored dashboards for rapid video editing solutions.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 932million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market for video editing software in Europe is anticipated to experience rapid expansion. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy significantly contribute to the total European video editing software market expenditures. Due to increased consumer demand and film production, the European market for video editing software offers enormous development potential. Developing new features and efficient functionalities have been a key market driver in recent years. The rising popularity of virtual reality and augmented reality is also expected to contribute to the expansion of the European video editing software market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are APAC's most important economies. This region's need for video editing software is increasing due to the popularity of different video content on social media platforms. In addition, nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia, which formerly had inadequate internet infrastructure, have made significant investments in recent years that facilitate the growth of OTT services such as Netflix. This has a direct effect on the market for their video editing software.





Key Highlights

The global video editing software market size was valued at USD 1952 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3245 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 1952 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3245 million by 2030, registering a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the platform , the global video editing software market is segmented across Desktop and Mobile. The Desktop platform comprises Windows, Mac, and Others. The Desktop segment is acknowledged to have the highest market share at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

, the global video editing software market is segmented across Desktop and Mobile. The Desktop platform comprises Windows, Mac, and Others. The Desktop segment is acknowledged to have the highest market share at a during the forecast period. Based on the deployment mode , the video editing software market is segmented across On-Premise and Cloud/Web-Based. On-Premise accounted for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

, the video editing software market is segmented across On-Premise and Cloud/Web-Based. On-Premise accounted for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global video editing software market is segmented into Personal and AV Professionals. AV Professional accounted for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global video editing software market

Adobe

Avid

Pinnacle

Apple

Magix

FXHome

Black Magic Design

Wondershare Technology

Movavi

CyberLink Corporation





Global Video Editing Software Market: Segmentation

By Platform

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud/Web-Based.

By End-user

Personal

AV Professionals

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

April 2022 - Adobe announced the addition of Frame.io's industry-leading video collaboration platform to its millions of Creative Cloud clients as improvements to After Effects and Premiere Pro, which include native M1 support for After Effects.

- Adobe announced the addition of Frame.io's industry-leading video collaboration platform to its millions of Creative Cloud clients as improvements to After Effects and Premiere Pro, which include native M1 support for After Effects. April 2022 - Avid announced a partnership with Microsoft and Haivision to present technological demos of video production solutions at NAB that will offer more sophisticated remote controls.

- Avid announced a partnership with Microsoft and Haivision to present technological demos of video production solutions at NAB that will offer more sophisticated remote controls. June 2022 - Corel, the parent company of Pinnacle systems, announced it had acquired Awingu, a secure remote access technology provider.





News Media

Artificial Intelligence May Shape the Future of Video Editing Software Market over the forecast period–2026

Drone Camera Market Worth USD 41.31 Billion | CAGR of 30.1%





