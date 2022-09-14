New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lead Intelligence Software Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319451/?utm_source=GNW

The global lead intelligence software market is expected to grow from $6.42 billion in 2021 to $6.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The lead intelligence software market is expected to grow to $9.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The lead intelligence software market consists of sales of lead intelligence software products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to collect information about prospective customers.Lead intelligence refers to the process of gathering data on leads and prospects.

Lead intelligence software products include apps, platforms, and extensions used to drive key insights about the ideal customer for preparing a marketing strategy and enhancing sales representative outreach.

The main types of lead intelligence software are on-premises and cloud-based.On-premises refers to a method of deploying software.

On-prem means computer programmes are installed right on users' computers through CDs or USB drives.The various industry verticals involved are BFSI, food and beverages, health, wellness and fitness, logistics and supply chain, retail and manufacturing, and other industry verticals.

The enterprise size is SMEs and large enterprises.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the lead intelligence software market in 2021. The regions covered in this lead intelligence software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

An increase in IT spending by enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the lead intelligence software market going forward.IT spending refers to the amount of money that has been spent on an organization's information technology systems and services, which includes compensation for IT professionals and expenses that are related to the construction and maintenance of enterprise-wide systems and services.

Lead intelligence software helps companies to ensure and validate the best lead data that is used for marketing. For instance, in 2022, according to TechCrunch, a US-based newspaper, a survey projects IT spending to rise 6.7% year over year. Therefore, the increase in IT spending by enterprises is driving the lead intelligence software market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the lead intelligence software market.Major companies operating in the lead intelligence software market are focused on developing new products and technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in August 2019, Metadata, a US-based software development company that provides lead intelligence software, introduced new updates to its metadata AI marketing platform, a lead intelligence platform by continuously advancing its AI-powered marketing operations for new usability features and improved automation, thereby improving marketing campaigns and personalising targeting of new and existing clients.

In April 2022, Informa, a UK-based company that specialised in providing intelligence data, industry forums, and marketing services, acquired Netline Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of NetLine brings Informa an experienced suite of effective lead generation and management capabilities.

Netline Corporation is a US-based company and a provider of lead intelligence software.

The countries covered in the lead intelligence software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

