Ethyleneamines Market Size Worth $2.5 Billion by 2028

[210 + Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Ethyleneamines Market size was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.1% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Delamine BV, Arabian Amines Company, Diamines and Chemicals Ltd., Dow, Fisher Chemical, Huntsman International LLC, Nouryon, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Sadara Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and Tosoh Corporation, and others.

According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Ethyleneamines Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Ethylenediamine and Heavy Ethyleneamines), By Industry Vertical (Personal Care, Pulp & Paper, Adhesives, Paints & Coatings, Agro Chemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ethyleneamines Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2.5 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

Ethyleneamines Market Overview:

Ethyleneamines are organic substances composed of ethylene and amine groups. The amine groups are used to connect the ethylene. These amine compounds typically have a fishy amine smell, are colorless, and have low viscosity. Either monethanolamine or ethylene dichloride reacts with ammonia to create ethyleneamines. Ethyleneamines are employed in epoxy resin as a curing agent and as chemical building blocks.

Ethyleneamines can be used to change the characteristics of a wide range of chemical products. This comprises properties like softness, hardness, flexibility, adhesive properties, and others, leading to its application in the production of goods like cosmetics, medications, adhesives, detergents, and others. In addition to these, ethylenediamine is a crucial raw ingredient in the agrochemicals sector.

Market Growth Factors

The demand for ethyleneamines is anticipated to be driven by the overall increase in the usage of chemicals in the manufacturing of a variety of common products.

Among the factors that may the global ethyleneamines impede market expansion over the projection period are the high cost of raw materials and strict laws and regulations addressing environmental concerns. However, over the projection period, manufacturers' increased attention to merger and acquisition operations of regional companies to meet rising product demand is anticipated to generate a lucrative potential for market expansion.

Ethyleneamines Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of its reliance on the textile, automotive, and chemical industries, the market for ethyleneamines experienced unfavourable effects as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global auto manufacturing industry in 2020, resulting in a 16% decrease in output due to lockdowns and factory closures. This decline in production was caused by the pandemic. The potential for infections to spread among workers in areas where ethyleneamines are used to produce lubricants has resulted in the cessation of operations or a significant reduction in those activities at a number of vehicle businesses. During the COVID-19 time period, it caused the demand for ethyleneamines to drop for a short time.

Ethyleneamines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ethyleneamines market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and region.

The global market is divided into ethylenediamine and heavy ethyleneamines based on type. Due to the rising demand for ethylenediamine across a range of end-use industries, such as chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, ethylene urea resins, ion exchange resins, thermoplastic resin lubricants, petroleum additives, polyamide resins, rubber chemicals, surface-active agents, and more, this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. It is a single component that is transparent and colorless, and it has the lowest molecular weight of any ethyleneamine yet synthesized. Moreover, tetra acetyl ethylenediamine (TAED), a bleaching activator used in detergents and additives for dishwashing and laundry, is made using ethylenediamine as an intermediary in the process. As a result, it is anticipated that the increased demand from diverse applications will cause ethylenediamine demand to expand significantly throughout the projected period.

The ethyleneamines market is segmented into personal care, pulp & paper, adhesives, paints & coatings, agrochemicals, automotive, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others based on the industry vertical. During the forecasted period, adhesives, paints, and coatings are expected to expand significantly. Ethyleneamines are increasingly in demand as a result of the development of epoxy resins in the paint, coatings, and adhesives sectors. Ethylene amines are used to create epoxy resins, which are crucial to the paint and adhesives industries. It prevents steel and marine structure corrosion in the coated zone. In the adhesive area, it may adhere to a wide range of materials, including metal, wood, glass, and plastic. These resins are also present in the field of composite materials and are among the most important engineering resins for automobiles, aircraft, and wind turbine blades. After drying, the epoxy resin functions as expected. The use of ethylene amine is necessary for this step. Therefore, it is expected that the ethyleneamines market will experience growth throughout the projected period due to the high demand for ethyleneamines used to make epoxy resins.

The global Ethyleneamines market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Ethylenediamine

Heavy Ethyleneamines

By Industry Vertical

Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Adhesives, Paints, and Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Ethyleneamines market include -

BASF SE

Delamine BV

Arabian Amines Company

Diamines and Chemicals Ltd.

Dow

Fisher Chemical

Huntsman International LLC

Nouryon

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

Sadara Chemical Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Tosoh Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Ethyleneamines market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Ethyleneamines market size was valued at around US$ 1.8 Billionin 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028.

Based on type, ethylenediamine was predicted to dominate the market in the year 2021

Based on industry vertical, the adhesives, paints, and coatings segment held the largest market share in 2021

On the basis of geography, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Industry Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

In terms of revenue, the ethyleneamines market in the Asia Pacific contributes a significant portion and is anticipated to rule the global market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific ethyleneamines market is expected to increase over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for ethyleneamines in a wide range of industries including resin, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals in the region. In addition, the Asia Pacific ethyleneamines market is anticipated to experience revenue growth as a result of the increasing industrialization and expanding population in developing nations like China, India, and Indonesia.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, DL Chemical Co., Ltd. ("DL Chemical") acquired Kraton, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The merger enables Kraton to strengthen its global presence by leveraging DL Chemical's manufacturing capabilities and footprint in the Asian market, along with its financial strength, allowing Kraton to further invest in industry-leading sustainable innovation. The merger also accelerates both DL Chemical's and Kraton's vision of being a global leader in specialty chemicals.

DL Chemical Co., Ltd. ("DL Chemical") acquired Kraton, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The merger enables Kraton to strengthen its global presence by leveraging DL Chemical's manufacturing capabilities and footprint in the Asian market, along with its financial strength, allowing Kraton to further invest in industry-leading sustainable innovation. The merger also accelerates both DL Chemical's and Kraton's vision of being a global leader in specialty chemicals. In February 2022, AdvanSix acquired U.S. Amines. Through this acquisition, AvanSix will be able to internalize the source of products and raw materials, thereby enhancing its capabilities in agrochemicals. In addition to increasing its scalability, the deal provides a boost to high-value applications like electronic, pharmaceutical, and water treatment.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, Delamine BV, Arabian Amines Company, Diamines and Chemicals Ltd., Dow, Fisher Chemical, Huntsman International LLC, Nouryon, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Sadara Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Tosoh Corporation., and Others Key Segment By Type, Industry Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

