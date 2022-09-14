Jōji, A New Omakase Experience, Opens at One Vanderbilt Avenue

Located in a hidden alcove below One Vanderbilt, Jōji was envisioned through a unique partnership between SL Green, Chef George Ruan and Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, officially opened the doors to Jōji, its latest culinary destination at the iconic One Vanderbilt Avenue in New York City. Located below Midtown’s tallest office tower in a secluded location within Grand Central Terminal, Jōji is officially open for business.



“I am truly honored to collaborate with Chef Boulud and SL Green on this exciting new venture at One Vanderbilt, which has such a significant place on the New York City skyline,” said Chef George Ruan. “I look forward to sharing my deep love and admiration for the diversity of seasons and Japanese ingredients with our guests. Together with Chefs Wayne Cheng and Xiao Lin, we have created an authentic, premium omakase dining experience.”

“Jōji is not only an intimate omakase dining experience, but a true sanctuary for sushi lovers such as myself,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “The tranquil ambience of Jōji’s interior paired with the curated seasonal menus will provide each guest with a bespoke and refined experience. We are very proud that we are also able to bring an additional to-go experience for all our guests that work in the Grand Central vicinity, commuters and tourists who are looking for a convenient, high-quality takeout option.”

“There is no better moment to open the doors to Jōji than the present, an achievement that coincides with SL Green’s 25th Anniversary as an NYSE listed company and the 2nd anniversary of the opening of One Vanderbilt,” said Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green. “For the past 25 years SL Green has dedicated itself to making improvements in the neighborhoods it serves, and Jōji was born out of this desire to further our commitment to the betterment of New York City providing a new, remarkable culinary offering.”

Jōji is located in a hidden refuge in Grand Central Terminal. The Japanese-inspired design by Shinichiro Ogata, founder of Simplicity Design, is authentically Japanese and uniquely New York. Best known for its use of the Shitsurai method, Simplicity has designed Jōji with a Japanese feel based on a deep reverence of nature to create a refined and serene dining experience that both inspires and delights.

In addition to the Jōji omakase restaurant, SL Green, Chef Daniel and Chef George are opening Jōji Box, a separate, to-go sushi counter operating out of a storefront adjacent to the restaurant. Takeout options are available to order now via Toast Tab for pick-up service. Pre-selected Jōji Box offerings, including tuna nigiri, tuna maki, uni nigiri, salmon nigiri, maki rolls and additional offerings, start at $23.00. Customized selections and unique additions are also available via the online ordering platform. Delivery options will be available via third party apps on October 14, 2022.

Chef Daniel and the Dinex team are supporting Chef George and his team operationally, providing strategic guidance over the restaurant's day-to-day management, drawing from his nearly three decades of experience owning and operating various culinary operations.

SL Green is working closely with the entire team, furthering its commitment to excellence within One Vanderbilt, and across its entire portfolio.

Jōji reservations are now available via Resy. The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday with two seatings each night. There are a total of 18 available seats each seating, including a 10-seat counter and a private dining room for up to eight people. For more information visit jojiny.com . To order pick-up via Jōji Box visit Jojiboxnyc.com.

The media kit can be accessed here .

Media Contact

BerlinRosen

slgreen@berlinrosen.com