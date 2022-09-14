Demand for Global Data Visualization Market Size to Surpass USD 19.25 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.15% | Data Visualization Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Data Visualization Market size was valued at around USD 9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 19.25 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 10.15% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Highsoft AS, Alteryx Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., ChartBlocks Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Looker Data Sciences, Cluvio GmbH, and QlikTech Corporation, and others.

Data Visualization Market Overview:

Data visualization is the process of translating raw information into visual objects like lines, graphs, plots, maps, and other forms. As per studies, to come to a conclusion that results in positive outcomes, it is essential for the human brain to accurately comprehend the meaning of the information present in front of them without much delay. This is possible with the help of data visualization since it acts as a powerful communication tool. It is known that the human mind can understand information when it is correctly presented and in a matter that holds their attention for a long time, which becomes impossible in the presence of vast information without any tool to correctly explore the true meaning of the data.

Only when figures or numbers are presented correctly in a way that is easily understood, can the human mind make sense of what the data truly represents resulting in favorable conclusions and subsequent decisions. The growing number of unstructured and unorganized data resulted in companies, both public and private, looking for options that can aid data interpretation and reading for the business leader to make the right decisions for the survival of the business entity.

Market Growth Dynamics

The global data visualization market cap is anticipated to grow owing to the rising number of players in the market along with the requirement for high visualization techniques. For some commercial or government organizations, basic visualization tools act as a saving factor however there is a surge in demand for advanced tools associated with graphical visualization of information. With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, more companies are adopting the advancing technologies in decision-making since these tools have proven to be effective time again in saving businesses from incurring losses.

In 2019, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., launched a, now popular, public data visualization tool which works on machine learning, AI, algorithm, blockchain, and other advanced sub-tools.

The high cost of installation and maintenance may restrict the global market growth while growing advances in data visualization are projected to provide expansion scenarios. The global market may face challenges in generating confidence about the benefits of the technology.

Data Visualization Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The beginning of Covid-19 had a significant impact on the total value of the worldwide market because to the massive amount of disorganized data that developed as a result of the unpredictable and precarious circumstances that were affecting the economy of the world at the time. During this period, all small to large-scale enterprises were significantly damaged, and business executives were looking for choices to track the revenues and losses and draw helpful derivations from the data, which led to a high adoption rate of the field overall.

Segmentation Analysis

The global data visualization market is segmented based on solution, component, industry, enterprise size, and region.

Based on the solution, the global market is segmented into embedded data visualization module and standalone visualization software. Embedded modules are systems that come with the technology in its entirety including the application programming interface and related software plug-ins. For instance, a survey by analytics and business intelligence concluded that more than 85% of users prefer embedded systems of one single technology over standalone applications.

Based on component, the global market segments are services and software. During the projection period, the software is projected to have a hold over more than 50% of the global market since many companies may have their teams to work on the part of the services unless for extremely exclusive problems that can be dealt with only by the teams from the software companies.

Based on industry, the global market divides into banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, information technology, education, real estate, manufacturing, and others. The most dominant segment is information technology since they deal with immense and critical information regularly allowing them to have access to new and different patterns and errors. Further growth in the IT sector is projected to help with the segmental growth. For example, the Indian IT sector reached a market value of USD 22.65 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

Based on enterprise size, the global market is segmented into small & medium size and large scale where the highest adoption rate was witnessed in large-scale industries. In India, for a company to be deemed as large scale, it needs to have fixed assets worth INR 10 crore

The global Data Visualization market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Embedded Data Visualization Module

Standalone Visualization Software

By Component

Services

Software

By Industry

BFSI

Government

Information Technology

Education

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Size

Large-Scale

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Data Visualization market include -

Highsoft AS

Alteryx Inc.

Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

ChartBlocks Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Looker Data Sciences

Cluvio GmbH

QlikTech Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Data Visualization market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.15% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Data Visualization market size was valued at around US$ 9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19.25 billion by 2028.

Based on solution segmentation, the embedded data visualization module was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on industry segmentation, information technology was the leading revenue-generating industry in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

North America is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in the global data visualization market in the coming years because of the presence of a vast number of large-scale companies which are the major consumers of the technology currently. The regional market may also benefit from the rising trend of investments in data visualization technology from industry giants in start-ups to encourage growth in the field which also ultimately helps them in expansion. The rise in Asia-Pacific is projected to be a direct result of growth in the information technology sector in countries like China, India, Singapore, Japan, etc. The IT sector in the region is projected to reach over USD 675 billion by the end of 2022 while growing by 6.2% from the previous year.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2022, Revel, the owner of the most successful visualization tool called eDiscovery platform, launched Streams, a new and advanced data visualization engine which is powered by Reveal AI. This has helped the company raise the bar in the global market by creating a communication channel that uses AI to understand concepts, patterns, and anomalies.

In August 2022, Observable, a data visualization platform, launched the Free Teams tier which allows users to create free teams on the data visualization platform and collaborate in real-time. The launch aims to help reduce the barriers faced by people when collaborating while enabling and empowering them to partner with other people without restrictions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 19.25 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.15% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Highsoft AS, Alteryx Inc., Dundas Data Visualization Inc., ChartBlocks Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Looker Data Sciences, Cluvio GmbH, QlikTech Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Solution, Component, Industry, Enterprise Size, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

