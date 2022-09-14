Sperm Banking Market Opportunities, Drivers and Challenges ,key players Analysis 2028

Increase in incidences of male and female infertility and supportive government initiatives fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sperm bank market is driven by increase in incidence of male and female infertility and rise in demand for various infertility and artificial insemination techniques such as in vitro Fertilization (IVF) and donor insemination. Moreover, government initiative to support sperm bank, surge in acceptance of sperm bank across the globe, and technological advancement and development in the sperm bank industry are some factors that fuel the growth of the sperm bank market.

The global sperm bank market generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $4.86 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance among people drive the growth of the global sperm bank market. However, high cost and low success rate of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

On the other hand, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained negative for key players in the sperm bank industry. According to The Fertility Partnership, one of the UK’s largest fertility specialist, the number of available UK sperm donors has decreased by 66% in the UK since the pandemic. In addition, Cryos international in Denmark, the biggest sperm bank in the world, said the number of donors available to UK patients had dropped from 225 to 162, a fall of 28%. Moreover, decrease in number of sperm donation led to surge in shortage of sperm in various regions and delays in accessing insemination and IVF treatment restrain the growth of the sperm bank industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The number of sperm donations decreased due to lockdown imposed in many countries and surge in illnesses among people.

Many reproductive centers considerably limited their daily activities or shut their door down temporarily as the focus shifted to taking care of Covid-infected patients.

Different threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as contamination of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases during the treatment negatively affected the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sperm bank market based on donor type, service type, and region.

Based on donor type, the known donor segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on service type, the sperm storage segment accounted for the largest market share, holding more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global sperm bank market analyzed in the research include Androcryos, California Cryobank, Babyquest Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, Cryos International, New England Cryogenic Center, Fairfax Cryobank, Xytex Sperm Bank, Nordic Cryobank Group, and Indian Spermtech.

