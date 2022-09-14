Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs.

Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.

Located in Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens, Europastry’s facility will produce an assortment of brioche bread products.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of November. Individuals interested in joining the Europastry team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York – is proudly announcing a new investment in a plant in Laurens, South Carolina. Laurens has become a strategic location, allowing the company to expand its footprint in the U.S. The new plant will start up operations soon, and more details will be provided in the following weeks.” -Europastry Senior Managing Directors

“When a global industry leader like Europastry locates in South Carolina, it proves that South Carolina offers companies the recipe for success. Congratulations to Europastry, and we welcome them to the Laurens County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This is a big win not only for Laurens County and its workforce, but also for the overall economy of South Carolina. We are proud to welcome Europastry, and we look forward to the great things the company will accomplish here.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I’m pleased to welcome Europastry to the South Carolina agribusiness community. Agribusiness is the state’s largest industry, and it’s growing all the time.”-South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers

“We are grateful that Europastry chose Laurens County for their new location. We continue to be a place that business and industry thrive, and we look forward to working with Europastry for many years and wish them much success.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson

“Hunter Industrial Park continues to grow, and international investment continues to make Laurens County thrive. We are pleased to have Europastry locate in the city of Laurens. The city looks forward to working with them for many years and wishes them much success.”-Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn