RuffPool Announces the Introduction of an All New Pool Skimmer for Dog-Use

Easy to Use RuffPool Skimmer Place right on the grass! Dog's benefit from water therapy

America's leader in dog-centric pools, RuffPool™, is Proud to Introduce an Easy-to-Use Pool Skimmer Designed Especially for Dog Use.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RuffPool™ has long been heralded as America's Favorite Dog-Centric Portable Pool, for residential use. With its durable design, easy assembly and a variety of sizes available, the RuffPool has quickly been the first choice for a cost-effective way to provide a dog with "doguatherapy."

Just like humans, dogs need exercise, a good diet and often times a little more physical therapy than their body will allow. Doguatherapy is the idea of using water as a medium for dogs to get more activity and physical therapy without the added burden of gravity stressing their bodies more. Dogs, by their very nature, love water. So once they are in their own RuffPool, they quickly become more and more active. And that is key to a healthy dog.

But maintaining a dog-centric pool can be a nightmare. So RuffPool has once again led the way by announcing an all new RuffPool Skimmer, made in the United States in conjunction with FloSkim. This skimmer, along with a dog hair sock, can capture almost 100% of the dog hair, debris and other particulars that diminish a pool's pump and filter efficiency. "I remember it was always the dog hair that clogged up our pump." Says Katie Royal, dog trainer and owner of a RuffPool. "The skimmer and sock capture everything!"

It is true that dog hair can truly gum up pump operations turning cleaning and maintaining a dog-centric pool into a nightmare. With the addition of a RuffPool® skimmer to a RuffPool order, it is easier to clean and maintain a dog-centric pool. And as an introductory offer, a free RuffPool® Skimmer will be included with all RuffPools purchased through the website, that include a pump and filter purchase with their order. Offer good while supplies last.

Just like humans, dogs need therapy too. And for over ten years, RuffPool has led the way.

See the RuffPool Skimmer in Action