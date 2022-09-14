Ankit Yadav Features as the Cover of Exeleon’s Admired Global Leaders of 2022
Financial Expert and Wealth Manager, Ankit Yadav Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Admired Global Leaders of 2022.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine today released its latest issue of the Most Admired Global Leaders of 2022. The issue comprises leaders from across the globe and highlights their journey towards excellence.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Featuring as the Cover of this Global Leaders issue is Ankit Yadav, helming from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, India, he is a financial expert and investor in the US.
Ankit is also the Founder of Market Maestroo, which is a one-stop platform providing everything under one roof, from budgeting to stock analysis, saving to investing, and debt repayment.
Through this platform, Ankit shares his knowledge concerning finance, combined with market research, one which helps individuals understand the concept of money management.
Although a successful entrepreneur at a young age, Ankit believes "For me, success is not a destination, it’s a journey. So, to be on a journey, you have to fight hard every day. You have to maintain the position first in which you are, then slowly looking to move forward from there."
In this Cover Story, we delve into the story of Ankit Yadav, the challenges he had to overcome and persevere through to become a financial expert.
The issue also features stories of Global Leaders like Meghan Sinisi, Ashok Dudhat, Yashu Kapila, among others.
Read the Entire Cover Story of this Global Leader.
Check out the Entire Digital Issue.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
Daryl Yeung
Exeleon Media LLC
+1 3025699387
daryl@exeleonmagazine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn