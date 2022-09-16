Leah Lawson’s ‘Flood House’ LP Out Now via Good Bones Records

Leah Lawson - Flood House (Album Artwork) Leah Lawson - Press Photo Leah Lawson - Press Photo

Alternative-Folk Artist, Leah Lawson reckons with religious trauma and shares her faith deconstruction journey with emotionally charged debut

With smooth guitar framing her clear and steady vocals, [Lawson] delves into the cracks of the scars she has left: delicate, revealing, and powerful all the same." — Glasse Factory

ASHEVILLE, N.C., UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Folk Singer-Songwriter Leah Lawson's debut album, ‘Flood House’ is available now on all major digital streaming platforms via Good Bones Records. ‘Flood House’ was recorded at Way Out Studios in Seattle, WA, and produced by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes). Lawson, Spencer, and Seattle-based musician Sam Peterson made up the trio that played all of the instruments on the album.With this emotionally charged debut, Lawson proves she has something to say and this powerfully personal body of work showcases her seasoned and intricate writing style. From more adolescent musings like, "I was there when your grandmother died, we were sure she'd get to heaven" to profoundly mature revelations about humanity and our role in it, the album captivates. "I know a woman is a war. I can never be at peace," she sings on "A Woman Is A War," her voice softly cooing a harsh realization.Reminiscent of Kathleen Edwards and Noah Gundersen, Lawson takes a brutally raw approach on 'Flood House.' The eight-song album imprints the listener with vivid images like remembered dreams and leaves them wanting more. With tracks like "Old Hickory," Lawson expertly untangles complex emotions and lays them bare in front of us. "I wondered if you liked my body, just because you never told me" is just one of the many lines that draw us into her inner circle.Growing up in Florida, Lawson was homeschooled throughout her formative years and raised in a sheltered, evangelical Christian home. Music became Lawson’s conduit to reckon with her religious trauma and faith deconstruction, in addition to the universal feelings of longing, loss, and love we all share. “I think when you grow up the way I did, immersed in the evangelical church, and then you decide to leave that life behind, it can feel really isolating and people may not understand,” says Lawson. “It’s my hope that these songs allow others to feel validated in that it’s okay to explore life beyond what you were taught and what you used to believe. I want people to know they aren’t alone and it’s okay to be honest with yourself.”After spending several years living in Nashville, TN, Lawson is currently residing in Asheville, NC. Visit www.leahlawson.com for more information on upcoming shows and how to connect with Leah on social media. Recent acclaim:“[...] weightless and poignant vocals.” –Oh·Es·Tee“[...] packed with raw emotion and touches of melancholia… intricate guitar melodies are seamlessly intertwined with [Lawson’s] dreamy vocals and harmonies.” –Caesar Live N’ Loud“There’s a sultry style to her voice… the easy choruses delivered by her voice are something you need to make time to listen to.” –Thinking Lyrically“Chills will invade you… Lawson is unquestionably one of the most beautiful revelations of this year on IMC.” –Indie Music Center (IMC)“With smooth guitar framing her clear and steady vocals, [Lawson] delves into the cracks of the scars she has left: delicate, revealing, and powerful all the same.” –Glasse FactoryALBUM TRACKLIST:Highway 33ColderA Woman Is A WarCheaper KindIvyGasolineOld HickoryKidsFor additional information or press inquiries contact Natalie Bailey at natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com, or +1 615-955-1022.###

