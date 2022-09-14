Submit Release
SecureSpace Self Storage Opens New Self-Storage Facility in Queens, New York

/EIN News/ -- Queens, NY, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Maspeth Queens, located in and serving the Maspeth community in the borough of Queens, New York.

The newly-built Class A self-storage facility is strategically positioned with frontage along the Long Island Expressway (I-495) where over 100,000 vehicles per day travel the corridor between Manhattan and the East End of Long Island. The facility conveniently sits adjacent to the newly completed Maspeth Home Depot. SecureSpace Maspeth Queens will serve over 1,000,000 residents within a 3-mile radius.

“The visibility from the Long Island Expressway coupled with the location on heavily-trafficked Borden Ave allows our customers in the Maspeth community and the borough of Queens easy access to and from our facility,” said Paul Brown, Partner at SecureSpace. “With the area being a desirable place to live and work, we are strategically placed to help residents and business owners with all their storage needs. SecureSpace Self Storage is thrilled to be a part of the Maspeth community.”

SecureSpace Maspeth Queens offers six stories with 101,387 square feet of space and units varying in sizes from 4’x5’ to 10’x25’, all climate-controlled and easily accessible by elevator.

The property's leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, an open-concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.

All SecureSpace locations feature a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team to ensure maximum visibility. This location provides a smart keypad to ensure controlled visits to the facility.

Visitors are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, rent a unit online without stepping foot inside, or they can call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly SecureSpace agent who will assist them.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Torrance, CA, is one of the fastest growing Self Storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that its customers can count on in any store they visit. 

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.


DJ Edmonds
SecureSpace Self Storage
(866) 521-8292
press@securespace.com

