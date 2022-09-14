Frontline Education and interviewstream Form Official Partnership to Strengthen K-12 Recruiting and Hiring Strategies

Joint technology offering addresses labor shortage by helping to accelerate placement rates

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pa. and Chicago, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, and interviewstream, a market-leading video interviewing solution, today announced a strategic partnership that will strengthen the recruiting and hiring efforts of K-12 districts. The partnership will make interviewstream Frontline’s recommended video interviewing partner providing clients early access to best-in-class integrations, functionality and features. To date, many Frontline and interviewstream clients have successfully leveraged the integrations to streamline the hiring process. Access to the joint solution will equip K-12 organizations with the right tools, data and insights to find the best candidates quickly and to make effective hiring decisions, which will ultimately contribute to greater student outcomes.

With the Frontline Recruiting and Hiring solution, school leaders are able to proactively engage with jobseekers, increase their applicant pool and hire the best candidates efficiently and effectively. interviewstream’s platform offers live and on-demand virtual interviews via web browser and SMS/text to streamline and expedite the recruiting process. Integration of the two solutions optimizes the hiring process by expanding geographical reach and attracting candidates from anywhere; providing a more candidate-friendly interviewing process; leveraging actionable market insights; and collaborating with peer groups, all while filling open positions with qualified talent.

“interviewstream and Frontline are like-minded and mission-driven companies that place the needs of K-12 school leaders at the center of our strategies,” said Mark Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer of Frontline Education. “Our deepened partnership with interviewstream is evidence of our strategy to provide solutions and services that help school leaders address some of the most pressing challenges facing K-12 education today, with persistent staff shortages near or at the top of the list.”

"As a district in a competitive market, it is essential to have a hiring process that is effective and timely," said Julie Tobin, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources at Community Consolidated School District 93 in Bloomingdale, Ill. "Leveraging solutions from Frontline Education and interviewstream has enabled us to expand our candidate pool, offer every candidate a screening interview and move candidates through the hiring cycle process efficiently, so we can quickly fill open positions with qualified candidates allowing us to continue to fulfill our mission."

More specifics about the value this fortified partnership will bring to K-12 organizations will be unveiled at this year’s Association of School Business Officials Annual Conference taking place September 14 through 17 in Portland, Ore. The Frontline team will be representing at Booth #433 and will be speaking to two trending topics: Surviving the Coming ESSER Cliff and Monthly Budget Projections and the Data Analytics Marathon.

“This expanded partnership is a clear investment in the future of K-12 hiring from both Frontline and interviewstream,” said Monique Mahler, CEO of interviewstream. “interviewstream has created a great user experience with an NPS of 25+ and 92%+ CSAT rating across our customer base. And, as Frontline has equally strong ties to our joint customers, I believe that the combination of these two solutions in this strategic partnership will provide exciting insights on how we can continue to tackle the teacher shortage and improve hiring processes for school districts throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

About interviewstream

Chicago-based interviewstream creates experiences that transform hiring. Our interviewing platform helps recruiters and hiring managers ask the right questions every time, screen candidates faster, make scheduling easier and reach candidates everywhere. interviewstream has improved the candidate experience for more than 3 million interviews hosted in over 100 countries to date.

interviewstream is dedicated to the success of our customers in K-12 school districts, higher education space, and enterprise organization markets (including F500, midsize, and emerging businesses). interviewstream has received several awards for growth throughout its history and is currently a leader in G2Crowd’s 2022 Customer Awards for Highest User Adoption and Easiest Setup, along with FeaturedCustomers 2021 and 2022 Market Leader awards for Video Interviewing Software. Please contact marketing@interviewstream.com or visit www.interviewstream.com for more information.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

