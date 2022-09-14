Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,642 in the last 365 days.

Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps- Application Deadline Extended for Cedar Rapids!

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp Initiative Teaches AI Concepts to Underserved High School Students through a 4-Saturday Bootcamp

/EIN News/ -- CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is winding down their application season. These No-Cost Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students in the Fall of 2022 will happen across the 26 US cities.

Circle Computer Resources in conjunction with New BoCo is one of 20+ host companies selected to host a camp over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The deadline has been extended for Cedar Rapids on a rolling basis through Friday, September 16th .

Visit markcubanai.org/faq for additional information and to view all additional camp locations with the extended rolling application deadline.

The student and parent application can be accessed at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation
Phone: 309-840-0348
Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps- Application Deadline Extended for Cedar Rapids!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.