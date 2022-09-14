Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps- Application Deadline Extended for Tempe Area!
The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp Initiative Teaches AI Concepts to Underserved High School Students through a 4-Saturday Bootcamp
/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation’s application season is coming to a close. These free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students in the Fall of 2022 will happen across 26 US cities.
DriveTime is one of 20+ host companies selected to host a camp over the course of four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22 and ending on November 12.
The deadline has been extended for Tempe, to include the greater Phoenix and Mesa area, on a rolling basis through Friday, September 16. Apply today to secure a spot! No experience is necessary to attend.
Visit markcubanai.org/faq for additional information and to view all additional camp locations with the extended rolling application deadline.
The student and parent application can be accessed at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.
Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation
Phone: 309-840-0348
Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org