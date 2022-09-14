InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Completes its 2019 & 2020 Audited Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Hearing Technology space and the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Technology space is pleased to announce today that its CPA firm, Paris, Kreit & Chiu LLP ("PKC LLP"), has completed PCAOB audits of the Company's 2019 & 2020 annual financial statements. These annual reports have been filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form 10-K and are available to view at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1609139/000155479522000341/0001554795-22-000341-index.html

The objectives of the audits are to provide investors with greater transparency and certainty surrounding InnerScope's financial reporting and to receive the auditor's expression of an opinion on the financial statements to ensure the content is fairly presented. InnerScope plans to have PKC LLP complete its 2021 and year-to-date 2022 audited financial statements with the objective of InnerScope becoming a fully reporting public company and ultimately pursuing an up-list to the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Mr. Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope, commented: "InnerScope is pleased to announce that the Company has completed and filed its 2019 and 2020 audited financial statements with the SEC. This has been our major priority for some time now, and audit completion is a critical step to becoming a fully reporting public company with the SEC. Becoming a fully reporting company is a critical and required step to ultimately listing our shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange, another important objective for InnerScope, which is currently one step nearer to being realized," concluded Mr. Moore.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) / Over-the-Counter (OTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs), Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market, with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the DTC / OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com, Walmart Canada, RiteAid.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com. More in-store and online Hearing Products will be launching soon with more major retailers and pharmacy chains.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

