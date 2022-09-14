Telhio Credit Union ($1.3B assets – 70,000 Members) Hires Insuritas to Launch Digital Insurance Agency

Telhio Credit Union hires INSURITAS to launch digital insurance agency to provide members with insurance savings to combat rising costs and increased inflation.

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus is on Rapidly Providing Members with Insurance Savings to Combat Rising Insurance Costs and Increased Inflation.

Insuritas announces it has been hired by Telhio Credit Union, Columbus, OH to install its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform. The insurance agency will be owned by Telhio Credit Union, embedded inside the Credit Union’s ecosystem, and will be engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial members. With the partnership, Telhio Credit Union will be able to offer its members the auto, home and commercial insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with Telhio Credit Union to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the credit union and its members,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our embedded insurance agency as a service, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

“Frictionless service and added value are critical aspects of our decision making when we look to offer new products. Telhio is excited to offer our members a more comprehensive suite of services. As our members look for protections like home and auto insurance, they now have a trusted partner with whom they can shop. Telhio Insurance Services will offer a full suite of services to support our members, their families, and their businesses." – Chad Maze, CEO, Telhio Financial Services.

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price. The agency is scheduled to open this fall.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.