AOMEI MBackupper is Newly Upgraded to FoneTool to Bring Better User Experience

FoneTool was renamed and upgraded from AOMEI MBackupper, including interface, interaction and functions, for meeting the needs of users to bring a better user experience.

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AOMEI Technology introduces FoneTool, which was renamed and upgraded from the flagship product AOMEI MBackupper, bringing an all-in-one solution for iPhone transfer, backup and recovery. Users will benefit from numerous improvements to the upgrade, a clean interface design, smooth interaction and enhanced performance. FoneTool is ideal for iPhone users, and these upgraded features also better meet users' demands for easy-to-use solutions that facilitate iOS data management.

The New Upgrades at a Glance

The interface has been significantly redesigned with a minimalist style. The interaction is also smoother and more flexible. FoneTool makes the entire operation faster, better, and more intuitive to complete. Unified management of all "Selective Backup" files to achieve backups deduplication. It also optimizes to support more photos, music, and video categories when browsing and importing/exporting by type.

"AOMEI Technology has always attached great importance to the needs of every user. In order to meet the demands of more users and offer more convenient tools, we need to further plan and continuously develop the product. So we decided to rename AOMEI MBackupper and upgrade it to FoneTool," said Jack Mei, the founder and CEO of AOMEI Technology. "FoneTool is revamped to offer users an almighty iPhone data management tool, the interface and interaction have been revised and the functions have been greatly enriched and upgraded. Now, FoneTool is a product that is not only good-looking but also useful."

Highlight-Features of FoneTool

iPhone Transfer

1-click selectively or completely transfer from one iPhone to another iPhone or PC. iPhone Backup

Quickly perform a full or selective iPhone backup and restore it flexibly and safely. iPhone Erase

Completely wipe iOS data from old devices for sale or for reusing as new. iPhone Toolbox

Batch convert photos from HEIC to JPG and remove duplicate photos easily.

About FoneTool Giveaway

AOMEI Technology has prepared the best iPhone data switcher gift FoneTool Professional for users who need to quickly move iOS data to new iPhone 14.

Giveaway page: https://fonetool.com/partners/best-iphone-switcher/giveaway.html

About AOMEI Technology

With the mission of "Always Keep Global Data Safer," AOMEI Technology is committed to providing the most advanced data backup software and services to protect all kinds of data on computers, mobile, cloud, etc., minimize manual work and unnecessary cost, to provide users with a worry-free life and a more secure IT environment. Since its establishment in 2010, AOMEI Technology's persistence in core R&D capabilities and cutting-edge patented technologies accumulated over the years have contributed to the excellent quality of products. AOMEI products have been recognized and trusted by over 50 million users and companies in 180 countries around the world. To learn more, visit aomeitech.com.

Attachment