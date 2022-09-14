POETRY AS THE AUTHOR’S WINDOW OF HIS SOUL
Keith Paul Phillip pens a collection of poems in his latest book, Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Hast.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In Haste" is written by Author Keith Paul Phillip where he conveys his emotions and life experiences in the form of a collection of poems. Demonstrating the author's incredible talent for his craft will spark readers' interest in a way that these poems will connect with them, express ideas, and inspire them to read more poetry at the same time. A book that serves as a window into his spirit and a way to communicate with it, Phillip employs poetry. A fantastic approach for the author to interact with his audience.
Keith Paul Phillip is a naturally talented individual who does not claim ownership of any of his inspirations because they all stem from a connection to an uplifting aspect of nature. The author considers poetry to be a powerful and effective means of communication. It functions as a leveler, turning a negative action into a positive one. He wants to share his talent by being a voice through art.
A. Cannady rated 5.0 out of 5 stars in his book review on Amazon. He shares, "’Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste,’ by Keith Paul Phillip is, to me, the book I want to read when I'm curled up next to a fireplace or on a dreary rainy day." Cannady highly praises the collection of poems and stated that it is "beautifully put together and inspiring".
Be inspired and read more about "Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Hast" by purchasing the book on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and other digital bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other