Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,076 in the last 365 days.

POETRY AS THE AUTHOR’S WINDOW OF HIS SOUL

Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste

Keith Paul Phillip pens a collection of poems in his latest book, Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Hast.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In Haste" is written by Author Keith Paul Phillip where he conveys his emotions and life experiences in the form of a collection of poems. Demonstrating the author's incredible talent for his craft will spark readers' interest in a way that these poems will connect with them, express ideas, and inspire them to read more poetry at the same time. A book that serves as a window into his spirit and a way to communicate with it, Phillip employs poetry. A fantastic approach for the author to interact with his audience.

Keith Paul Phillip is a naturally talented individual who does not claim ownership of any of his inspirations because they all stem from a connection to an uplifting aspect of nature. The author considers poetry to be a powerful and effective means of communication. It functions as a leveler, turning a negative action into a positive one. He wants to share his talent by being a voice through art.

A. Cannady rated 5.0 out of 5 stars in his book review on Amazon. He shares, "’Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste,’ by Keith Paul Phillip is, to me, the book I want to read when I'm curled up next to a fireplace or on a dreary rainy day." Cannady highly praises the collection of poems and stated that it is "beautifully put together and inspiring".

Be inspired and read more about "Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Hast" by purchasing the book on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and other digital bookstores.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

POETRY AS THE AUTHOR’S WINDOW OF HIS SOUL

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.