Inspiring Women’s Coach Amy Goober to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Goober is a wonderful advocate, ally, and accountability partner for women who are facing crucial crossroads in their lives. Amy created and now leads multiple programs and groups to help women identify their goals and put them into action. One of the most noteworthy of these is Drive Your Life™ a customized virtual small group coaching program that puts women into the driver’s seat of their own lives and on the road to achievement. Women learn Amy’s reliable, repeatable 5 step process that gets them into motion and teaches them how to stay there.

Amy has unique credentials and life experiences that make her such a relatable coach. She received a BS in Psychology from Cornell University, owned and then sold a highly successful bakery business, and has been a Certified Health Coach, with 10 years of practice and more than 700 clients. When Amy was facing a crossroads in her own life (she was turning 60 and her youngest daughter was off to college) her own daughters told her to do what she does best—inspire, support, and empower other women towards their goals -- whether they are about wellness, fulfillment, or entrepreneurship.

On her radio show, Amy will discuss the strategies she uses to help clients get into action. These include self-reflection (to understand what you already have inside), goal setting and goal getting, forward motion (to reach tangible milestones), and group support. Amy will also talk about the unique curated programs she runs, virtually and in person, and how women draw support from one another in their group efforts.

“We go through so many transitions in life. And it’s also important to understand what you can and can’t control. Taking action is a key way to help move forward on those things that you can control. In this way life is happening ‘by you’ rather than ‘to you’.”

Amy stresses that women are most often in a serving role, helping aging parents, raising children, working, managing a home and figuring out ‘what’s for dinner’ day in and day out. Amy’s goal is to teach women how to focus on themselves, and not feel guilty about it. Clients do and call Amy to applaud her.

Amy is regularly active in social media and blogging, and always planning new courses and retreats. She is also working on a book with the same patented title Drive Your Life. Her intelligence, sweetness, and humor ensure they all ring true authentically with other women. Experience it for yourself when you listen to the show.

Close Up Radio will feature Coach Amy Goober in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, Sept. 16th at 12:00 Noon Eastern Time

For more information about Amy and her many services and programs visit https://www.amygoober.com/