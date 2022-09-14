Oleochemicals Market Survey | Asia-Pacific Region Dominating the Industry and Expected to Hold Largest Revenue Share

Asia-Pacific Oleochemicals Market

Rise in demand from the end-user industries and surge in demand for sustainable and biodegradable products drive the growth.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand from the end-user industries and surge in demand for sustainable and biodegradable products drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market. The soap and detergents segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market. The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain, lack of workforce, and increase in prices of raw materials.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market was pegged at $14.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.5 billion by 2028

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The market across China held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Vietnam is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global Asia-Pacific oleochemicals industry include Hancole, Ecogreen Oleochemical, Kao Corporation KLK oleo, IOI Corporation Berhad, P&G Chemicals Sinarmas Cepsa Pte. Ltd., Musim Mas, Unilever Oleochemicals Indonesia.

The personal care and cosmetics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the soap and detergents segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market

• Post-sales support and free customization

