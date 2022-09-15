An Explanation on How User Experience Can Affect SEO from Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. Optimize website content to focus on specific keywords that are related to the business or niche. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Search engines' goal is to make it easier for users to find what they're looking for. Websites that offer a better user experience will appear earlier.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to search engine optimization (SEO), user experience is the largest factor in determining a website's ranking on search engine result pages (SERP). If a website is difficult to navigate or doesn't offer relevant information, users will quickly click away – and search engines will take notice. With years of experience in the field, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has continuously advised businesses to focus on SEO and user experience when creating or updating their websites.

How can a business know what factors search engines determine affect user experience? Google developed "Core Web Vitals" to measure the user experience of visitors to a website. It consists of three main metrics, making it easier for brands and businesses to better understand what parts of their websites affect user experience.

These metrics can help provide an idea of how well a page is doing. It can also help provide a direction on what needs more improvements. The three core factors of user experience as loading, interactivity, and visual stability.

- Loading (Largest Contentful Paint): This metric measures the page load speed. It represents the amount of time it takes for the largest block of content to load, whether it's text or an image. The faster it is, the better. For example, corporations such as Walmart and Best Buy have reported their stocks dropping after their site loading speeds dipped under their usual average.

- Interactivity (First Input Delay): This metric measures the amount of delay from when a user first interacts with the website. It also takes into account the amount of time it takes for the browser to respond to the interaction. As with page load speeds, the faster it reacts, the happier search engines and users will be.

- Visual Stability (Cumulative Layout Shift): Finally, this metric measures how stable a website is while it's downloading. This metric offers feedback on how much the page layout shifts while a user is viewing it. According to the data from web.dev/vitals, When viewing the data, if the numbers are lower than 0.1, then it's in good condition. However, if the numbers go over 2.5, then the layout is shifting too much for Google's standards.

Although the Core Web Vitals are crucial in ensuring user experience, they're not the only metrics that search engines will take account of. For example, Google has recently announced another metric called "Interaction to Next Paint," or Overall Interaction Latency. As the name implies, this metric measures how long it takes to interact with the entire page.



How to Improve a Websites Ranking with Core Web Vitals

A business or the SEO company they hire can check for an expanded set of metrics through tools such as PageSpeed Insights. Companies and brands can use these tools to determine what needs to change to improve the website's ranking on SERPs.

Once the areas that need improvement are pinpointed, the company can begin enhancing and optimizing those pages. However, if none of the metrics are showing signs that they need improvement, the reason the page ranks lower than expected may lie in a different factor. As mentioned before, user experience also includes how relevant the page is to the user's search.

Ensure that the website is easy to use and provides the information users are looking for when they type in related keywords. Using keyword-rich titles and descriptions can help search engines understand what the site is about, keeping it as relevant as possible to certain keywords. By designing the pages with both users and search engines in mind, search engines can navigate and index websites more accurately.

A website can't cater to everyone. However, it should cater to as many people as possible. There are many factors that affect user experience, from the overall design of a website or app to the smaller details like button size or color. User experience can also be affected by a user's individual preference, so what one person finds simple to navigate, another person may find complex. In general, a good user experience comes from a clear and concise design that users and search engines find easy to navigate and understand.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. grants its clients methods to expand their online presence. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. This company believes optimizing a website for users and search engines alike can further increase a page's ranking on search engine results.



