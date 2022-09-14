Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Set for Rapid Growth, to reach Value around USD 1,171.6 Million by 2025
Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size
Computer Vision in the Healthcare market was valued at approximately USD 223.7 mn in 2018 and is around USD 1,171.6 mn by end of 2025, at a CAGR of around 26.73% between 2019 and 2025.”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Product Type (Software (On-premise, Cloud), Hardware (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICs), Memory, Network), Application (Medical Imaging, Surgery), & End User (Health Care Provider, Diagnostic Center): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.
— Zion Market Research
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of Computer Vision in the Healthcare market, we have included the competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, application, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides a company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.
Research into computer vision, image processing, and pattern recognition has made significant progress over the last several decades. Throughout recent years, medical imagery has also attracted growing attention due to its vital component in healthcare applications. Computer vision uses algorithms for image processing to make diagnosis quicker and more precise than a doctor. Computer vision technology has been used to treat certain disorders in various procedures and therapies. 3D modeling and rapid prototyping technologies have now focused on developing modalities for medical imaging which include MRI and CT.
In fact, computer vision in healthcare helps to cut costs in the delivery of treatment by moving time-consuming and repetitive activities to the system, allowing physicians to deliver better patient care that will ultimately improve patient outcomes.
The growth of computer vision in the healthcare market is driven by increasing demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare sector, government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technology, big data in healthcare, and the use of computer vision in precision medicine. Nevertheless, foot-dragging among medical practitioners to embrace AI-based technology, and lack of awareness and technical knowledge will somehow restrict the market growth.
The market for Computer Vision in Healthcare is segmented based on product type, Application, end user, and region. Based on product type the market is divided into Software (On-premise, Cloud), Hardware (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICs), Memory, and networks. Based on application the market is segmented into Medical Imaging, Surgery, and others. The end user segment is segmented into Health Care providers, Diagnostic centers, and others. Geographically segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.
Some of the players included in the Computer Vision in the Healthcare market are NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM, Google, Basler AG, Arterys, AiCure, and iCAD Inc. amongst others.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Hardware
Processors
CPUs
GPUs
FPGAs
ASICs
VPUs
Memory devices
Networks
Software
Cloud-based
On-premise
Services
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Medical imaging and diagnostics
Surgeries
Other applications
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Healthcare providers
Diagnostic centers
Other end users
Browse the full “𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 (𝐎𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝), 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 (𝐂𝐏𝐔, 𝐆𝐏𝐔, 𝐅𝐏𝐆𝐀, 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐂𝐬), 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐲, 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲), & 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫) – 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.” 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/computer-vision-in-healthcare-market
