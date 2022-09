Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Set for Rapid Growth, to reach Value around USD 1,171.6 Million by 2025

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Share

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œ Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Product Type (Software (On-premise, Cloud), Hardware (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICs), Memory, Network), Application (Medical Imaging, Surgery), & End User (Health Care Provider, Diagnostic Center): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 โ€“ 2025โ€.According to the report, global demand for Computer Vision in the Healthcare market was valued at approximately USD 223.7 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,171.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 26.73% between 2019 and 2025.In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of Computer Vision in the Healthcare market, we have included the competitive landscape and an analysis of Porterโ€™s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, application, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.The report provides a company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Research into computer vision, image processing, and pattern recognition has made significant progress over the last several decades. Throughout recent years, medical imagery has also attracted growing attention due to its vital component in healthcare applications. Computer vision uses algorithms for image processing to make diagnosis quicker and more precise than a doctor. Computer vision technology has been used to treat certain disorders in various procedures and therapies. 3D modeling and rapid prototyping technologies have now focused on developing modalities for medical imaging which include MRI and CT.In fact, computer vision in healthcare helps to cut costs in the delivery of treatment by moving time-consuming and repetitive activities to the system, allowing physicians to deliver better patient care that will ultimately improve patient outcomes. The growth of computer vision in the healthcare market is driven by increasing demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare sector, government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technology, big data in healthcare, and the use of computer vision in precision medicine. Nevertheless, foot-dragging among medical practitioners to embrace AI-based technology, and lack of awareness and technical knowledge will somehow restrict the market growth.The market for Computer Vision in Healthcare is segmented based on product type, Application, end user, and region. Based on product type the market is divided into Software (On-premise, Cloud), Hardware (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICs), Memory, and networks. Based on application the market is segmented into Medical Imaging, Surgery, and others. The end user segment is segmented into Health Care providers, Diagnostic centers, and others. Geographically segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Some of the players included in the Computer Vision in the Healthcare market are NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM, Google, Basler AG, Arterys, AiCure, and iCAD Inc. amongst others.๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌHardwareProcessorsCPUsGPUsFPGAsASICsVPUsMemory devicesNetworksSoftwareCloud-basedOn-premiseServices๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌMedical imaging and diagnosticsSurgeriesOther applications๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌHealthcare providersDiagnostic centersOther end users We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the clientโ€™s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database.