Global Gold Nanoparticles Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2028

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

Global gold nanoparticles market expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.15 billion by the end of 2023, growing CAGR of around 17% between 2017 and 2023

Global gold nanoparticles market expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.15 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 17% between 2017 and 2023.”
— Zion Market Research
SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

According to the report, global gold nanoparticles market was valued at approximately USD 2.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.15 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 17% between 2017 and 2023.

Gold nanoparticles are the type of particles which are metallic in nature and are generally brown in colour with powdered form. Reports state that colloidal gold nanoparticles have been utilized for centuries by artists for their vibrant colors, which are produced by their interaction with visible light. Brust and Schriffin achieved a breakthrough in gold nanoparticles synthesis in 1994 by creating organic soluble alkanethiol-stabilized gold nanoparticles, which possessed higher stability as compared to the other discovered gold nanoparticles. Spherical gold nanoparticles possess useful properties such as size-related and shape-related optoelectronic properties, large surface-to-volume ratio, excellent biocompatibility, and low toxicity. Gold nanoparticles can be thoroughly dried and redispersed in solution without any aggregation making them excellent precursors.

Browse the full "Nanoparticles Market by Application (Imaging, Targeted Drug Delivery, Proton Therapy, In-Vitro Assays and Others), and By End Users (Healthcare, Electronics, Chemicals and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2023" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nanoparticles-market

The gold nanoparticles market is segmented on the basis of application into imaging, targeted drug delivery, proton therapy, in-vitro assays and others. The imaging segment is expected to dominate the global gold nanoparticles market due to the increase in demand for its use in imaging and various diagnosis processes. The targeted drug delivery segment is also expected to show significant growth. On the basis of the end user, the market is divided into healthcare, electronics, chemicals and others. Healthcare segment is expected to dominate the global gold nanoparticles market in the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about its diagnosis and treatment in various diseases.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/nanoparticles-market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the regional segments of global gold nanoparticles market. North America is anticipated to remain the leading region over the forecast period due to increase in investment in healthcare and increasing awareness about health-related problems. The growth in Europe is expected to be steady as gold nanoparticles are used in various fields. The Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth rate in forecast period because of its increase in the electronics industry. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to show a steady increase in demand for gold nanoparticles market in the forecast period.

𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/nanoparticles-market

Some of the main players in the global gold nanoparticles market:

BBI Solutions
Johnson Matthey Plc
Meliorum Technologies, Inc.
Innova Biosciences
Cytodiagnostics
Cline Scientific
NanoComposix
Tanaka Holdings

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

Global Vascular Graft Market -https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vascular-graft-market
Global Cell Culture Media Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-culture-media-market
Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market
Global Geriatric Care Services Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geriatric-care-services-market
Global Contact Lenses Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contact-lenses-market

Tanaji Sargar
Zion Market Research
+ +1 (844) 845-5245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2028

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tanaji Sargar
Zion Market Research
+ +1 (844) 845-5245
Company/Organization
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 855-465-4651
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Zion Market Research

More From This Author
Global Dental Insurance Market is expected to grow by USD 217.6 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4%
Travel Insurance Market is expected to grow by $ 9.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.23%
Medical Protective Equipment Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to Reach more than USD 35.29 Billion by 2030
View All Stories From This Author