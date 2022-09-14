Second Việt Nam-India security dialogue held

VIETNAM, September 14 -

NEW DELHI — The second Việt Nam-India security dialogue took place in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese delegation to the dialogue was led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieu. Gen. Lương Tam Quang, while the Indian delegation was headed by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

At the dialogue, the two sides engaged in straightforward discussion on a number of issues of shared concern. Misri reiterated India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) initiated by Indian PM Narendra Modi, which focuses on collaboration efforts to preserve, maintain and protect the maritime industry.

Việt Nam highly valued the role of India in promoting peace and security in the region as well as shaping the Indo-Pacific architecture.

They agreed to cooperate and coordinate with each other in a number of areas including anti-terrorism, and reached a consensus on the need for joint efforts against the connections of extremism, terrorism, illegal production and trafficking of drugs and weapons in the region.

The Indian side offered to continue to support Việt Nam through capacity-building programmes, including the training of public security officers engaging in UN peacekeeping missions, and the sharing of professional knowledge on cyber security.

As coastal countries, India and Việt Nam share a long-term interest in ensuring peace and security for the common maritime space, they said.

The dialogue agenda also included the sharing of best practices to combat piracy and illegal fishing. Both sides concurred to actively exchange views on areas such as green economy, sustainable oceans and maritime connectivity.

India's National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in 2016 to set up a mechanism and institution between the two sides. — VNS