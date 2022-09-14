Digital Phase Shifters Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for digital phase shifters from the aviation sector is a significant factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Phase Shifters Market size is expected to reach USD 9,713.4 Million and the sales CAGR to reach 56.7% in 2028, according on Emergen Research's most recent estimate. The Digital Phase Shifters market report includes a thorough analysis of the current trends in the industry as well as a wide range of potential possibilities, important drivers, obstacles, and other crucial factors. The study also considers key market dynamics, which in turn create a wide range of growth opportunities for the top companies operating in the Digital Phase Shifters market.

Demand for digital phase shifters is expected to increase rapidly due to emergence of 5G technology and its increasing application in the defense sector. 5G technology in military applications is likely to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, streamline logistics systems, and allow innovative techniques of command and control for improved efficiency, among other uses. Increasing integration of 5G antennas with digital phase shifters is expected to fuel market revenue growth going ahead. Also, increasing developments in telecommunication infrastructure worldwide to provide high speed data services will continue to boost demand for digital phase shifters and drive market growth. Future market revenue growth is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in the integration of 5G antennas with digital phase shifters. Additionally, the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure for high-speed data services across the globe will continue to fuel demand for digital phase shifters and propel market expansion.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Digital Phase Shifters market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

Astra Microwave Products Limited,

Analog Devices Inc.,

Qorvo Inc.,

L3Harris Narda-MITEQ,

Mercury Systems Inc.,

MACOM Technology Solutions,

Eravant,

Pulsar Microwave Corporation, and

Planar Monolithics Industries

The report classifies the global Digital Phase Shifters market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Digital Phase Shifters market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The market for digital phase shifters is broadly categorised based on many product categories, application areas, end-use industries, important geographic locations, and a fiercely competitive environment. This portion of the study is just intended for users who want to strategically choose the most suitable and lucrative Digital Phase Shifters market segments. Additionally, the segmental analysis supports businesses interested in this industry in deciding on the best course of action and achieving their objectives.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital phase shifters market on the basis of bit number, application, industry vertical, and region:

Bit Number Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

4-Bits

5-Bits

6-Bits

8-Bits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Frequency Translators

Phased Array

Radar

Solid State Power Amplifiers

Phase Cancellation

Electronic Warfare

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military & Defense

Aviation

Telecommunication

