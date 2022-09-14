Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,054 in the last 365 days.

Pet Clothing Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Pet Clothing Market

Pet Clothing Market

Global Pet Clothing Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Innovative and Luxurious Pet Clothing in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pet Clothing Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pet clothing market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, end-users, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-clothing-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2021): USD 5.2 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.56%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 6.8 Billion

The market for pet clothing is being driven by the rise in number of pet ownership in the recent years especially amongst the millennial and Gen-Z population. This has generated a robust demand for pet apparel and accessories, thereby stimulating the growth of the market.

In addition to this, the increasing market penetration of leading industry players with online and offline stores are further favouring the growth of the market with introduction of innovative, luxurious, and sustainable products. The rising disposable incomes and expanding purchasing power of people are also positively influencing the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Pet clothing refers to animal garments like jackets and sweaters that are primarily used to protect animals from extreme weather conditions such as rains and winters.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-clothing-market

On the basis of product, the market can be divided into:

Sweaters
Skirts
Jacket
Others

Based on end-user, the market can be categorised into:

Dogs
Cats
Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in the global market for pet clothing can be associated with the increasing humanisation of animals, especially pets like cats and dogs. Under the influence of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, the market is witnessing an upward trend due to the presence of small businesses and pet influencers promoting the adoption of new and innovative products.

In addition to this, owing to the rising trends surrounding sustainability, pet apparel made from breathable and sustainable fabrics like cotton are stimulating the growth of the industry.


Key Market Players

The major players in the market are ABO Gear, Body Glove Pet, Bootique, Good2Go, and Hip Doggie, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diabetic-ulcer-treatment-market

Diesel Generator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diesel-generator-market

Geotextile Tubes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/geotextile-tubes-market

Hybrid Train Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hybrid-train-market

Influenza Vaccine Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/influenza-vaccine-market

Ketone Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ketone-market

Automotive Power Liftgate Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-power-liftgate-market

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Suppliers : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-companies

Backpack Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/backpack-market

Palm Oil Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/palm-oil-market


About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Sophia Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pet Clothing Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.