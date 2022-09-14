3rd Party Autonomous Testing News: “Root-Brands” Partners w/ ScienceNutritionSociety.com (ISNS) for Health, New York NY
The ROOT Brands’ products are revolutionary, internationally renowned, and effectively designed to Detox, Improve Immunity and Boost Health & Wellness.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to The Root Brands, Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm Cook. Their dedication to quality, improving life through daily positive actions and focus on hard work are an inspiration to all entrepreneurs across the globe. This honor represents endless hours of loving effort in order to help others to succeed in a business environment that is constantly morphing and re-inventing itself with merging challenges. Attention to detail is something that is a priority and the reason for ongoing notoriety and acclamations. Compliance to all legal requirement is a commitment ROOT made on Day 1.
The Root Brands ( .TheRootBrands.com ) is honored to have partnered with the world renowned “International Science Nutrition Society” (ISNS) in order to perform third party, independent testing and scientific collaborations with scientists, doctors, researchers, hospitals, and companies, operating in both the Scientific and Nutrition fields. The International Science Nutrition Society (ISNS) focuses on Research-and-Education in the following critical areas:
- Environment
- Health & Wellness
- Medicine
- Nutraceuticals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Nutrition
- Biotech, Phytology, Ecology
International Science Nutrition Society (ISNS) is a membership only community, encompassing medical professionals, students, mothers, academics, healthcare providers, scientists, and researchers worldwide. There are three levels of membership: basic, associate, and professional.
It is important to International Science Nutrition Society’s founder; Dr. Christina Rahm (herself a mother of four) that ISNS offers a valuable Membership to any individual that is interested in science and curious regarding nutrition ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-christina-rahm-cook ). Dr. Rahm states, "Every loving and caring mother and father can be scientist and nutrition experts. They need to be to take care of their family. There is nothing that makes individuals want to gain knowledge more than trying to help others through improved health. ISNS welcomes all individuals dedicated to this endeavor of betterment of self and others."
This International Science Nutrition Society (ISNS) community was created on the principle that the science behind nutrition is often demoted to addressing problems without solving the ‘root cause’ of the issue. ISNS is an evidence-based society where science is integrated into all areas of health and wellness. The members have access to the latest research and case studies in these areas. International Science Nutrition Society (ISNS) also provides opportunities for research and grants with an extensive library of resources on natural ingredients, minerals, vitamins, and plants.
The Root Brands has partnered with ISNS for case studies, scientific guidance, research and education. Root's founder, Clayton Thomas states, "I decided to partner with ISNS in order to receive quality third-party testing and scientifically-proven case studies performed on our international selling products. Due to ISNS's global reach, they have been able to conduct a great deal of work on products which will be beneficial to consumers all over the world."
The International Science Nutrition Society (ISNS) acquires-and-shares scientific knowledge, and proven data, while at the same time providing emotional, mental, and spiritual expertise through a refined platform focusing on mind, body, spirit and the soul approach platform. ISNS is comprised of world-renowned doctors, healthcare professionals, and research scientists with extensive backgrounds in the science, nutrition, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries ( https://sciencenutritionsociety.com/about-us/ ).
ABOUT ROOT BRANDS: ROOT was conceived through a specific desire to recreate the path to wellness. In addition, to provide each individual with the knowledge and solutions to tackle some of the biggest health challenges we face today: a toxic environment, stress, life pressures, and unhappiness, among others. Thus, ROOT combined the most brilliant minds with a philanthropic purpose to create a unique journey towards health and happiness for everyone worldwide. ROOT BRANDS founders have global, world-class success in business acumen, health, and wellness. ROOT belongs to world-renowned international organizations that are amongst the best leaders in their various industries. ROOT’s inspiration and core values come from recognizing the different needs of humanity apparent in our world today. The story of ROOT is just beginning. ROOT welcomes you to become a part of that story.
ROOT BRANDS came together to bring the best-in-class, superior products based on Integrity, Authenticity, Simplicity, and Education. ROOT leads with basic human principles of integrity, honesty, heartfelt service, trust, and truth. “Better lives and better bodies.” As a company, ROOT has a common goal to act, exceed expectations, and fulfill the promise of equal opportunity in all areas for their customers and everyone associated with ROOT. As a result, ROOT BRANDS are creating fun, life-changing experiences while building a vibrant, supportive community.
CONTACT:
Root Wellness LLC
116 Wilson Pike Circle, Suite 100
Brentwood, TN 37027
info @ therootbrands.com
Dr. Christina Rahm: Dr. Rahm (AKA: Dr. Christina Rahm Cook) is an ‘artistic scientist’ and experienced ‘clinical researcher.’ She has traveled worldwide consulting for international businesses in these critical areas: (1) Best Business-Practices, (2) the Power of Natural, Healthy Ingredients and (3) The Importance of Focusing on Self-Wellness ( DrChristinaRahm.com/book-launch ). Dr. Rahm’s education consists of: Undergraduate degree, Master degree, Doctorates, and Post-Graduate-work in Science. Her extensive focus includes targeted education and enhanced training in: Tissue Engineering, Counseling, Psychology, Nano-Structures, Health Rehabilitation, Biochemical Engineering, Nano-Technology, Bioscience Engineering, Biomedical Product Development, Nano-Biotechnology in addition to Targeted Drug Delivery.
Dr. Rahm’s continued-education includes advanced-studies at: Southwest Baptist, Murray State University, University of South Alabama, University of Sarasota, Argosy University, Peri Institute along with Harvard and Charter. Dr. Rahm is not a M.D. (i.e. Medical Doctor), but rather the title, Dr. Christina Rahm and/or Dr. Christina Rahm Cook, is her public figure name and relates directly to her dedicated efforts, and Advanced Degrees, in the Sciences (Including Doctorate and Post-Doctorate work in various scientific fields).
Dr. Rahm’s Pharmaceutical and Biotech careers consist of executive level work in: Business and Industry Consulting, Clinical Science, Sales, Medical Science, as well as Clinical Research. She has worked with companies including: Pfizer, Bristol Meyer Squibb, UCB, Biogen, Biogen Idec, Janssen / J&J, and Alexion. Because of concerns with unverifiable finished-product quality, Dr. Rahm no longer has confidence in, and does not endorse or ‘back,’ any previous, cold-press, seed-based nutritional products that she helped to formulate and/or manufacture. Furthermore, again for efficacious reasons, Dr. Rahm also does not endorse, represent, license, or sale any diluted “water solutions” like: Water-soluble zeolite clinoptilolite fragments, Water-soluble zeolite products, and/or any fictional products that have “hydrolyzed clinoptilolite fragments” because of well documented quality-control, safety concerns, and the lack of real-world results.
While Dr. Rahm previously filed provisional patents in this particular toxin removal and detoxifying space, upon reviewing hard scientific findings, she subsequently decided to not defend any patents due to a lack of confidence in both the: (a) Formulations (b) Manufacturing processes and the (c) Clearly undeveloped and unproven technologies. Instead, Dr. Rahm pivoted and has developed scientifically superior products by utilizing her years of advanced Bio-Science Engineering, proven Nutraceutical Product Development and Registered, Pharmaceutical-Grade, Laboratory Protocols (Including cGMP: Current Good Manufacturing Practice).
