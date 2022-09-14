Electric Bike Market Drivers, Restraints, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis & Business Opportunities by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 27.25 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities

Consumer inclination toward the use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute is a key factor driving electric bike market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric bike market size reached USD 27.25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological development in electronic bikes is an important factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing E-bike parking places with fast chargers built into the sidewalk is driving the market revenue growth. Long-term bike parking spaces will be used for electric bicycles, both assisted and fully electric owing to charging terminals that have been incorporated into the sidewalk, these e-bike can be recharged electrically once it has been stopped. Technological advancement of E-bikes such as E-Bikes enabled with Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to drive market revenue growth. It provides benefits like whenever a bike is stolen it can be tracked, and the (head-up) display on the bike directs and communicates. Numerous technical developments are being made in the e-bike industry to provide more dependable and optimal solutions.

The latest report titled ‘Global Electric Bike Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Electric Bike industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Electric Bike market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Electric Bike market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Electric Bike market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Electric Bike industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Electric Bike market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The pedal-assisted segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. It facilitates a smoother ride while assisting with slopes, inclination, and rocky terrain, minimizing stress on joints. Additionally, riders may ride more precisely than on a standard bike. Furthermore, it encourages people to ride bikes who may not have done so otherwise owing to discomfort from their bodies. Riders can also use bikes for extended period without becoming physically exhausted which is boosting revenue growth of the segment.

Mountain segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Without electric help, traveling by regular bicycle is more challenging, and an hour-long hike can be very tiring. Consequently, one of the biggest benefits of eMTBs is that they enable the elimination of performance disparities. E-bikes can make a trip to the mountain more pleasurable and less tiring. For instance, E-Mountain Bike Like Ausstech Super Z 26 M005 that make their drivers independent of lifts is currently very much in vogue. This allows for several daily rides of inventive trails which are driving revenue growth of the segment.

Lithium-ion segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Since lithium-ion batteries are now the most common in the market, they are found in more recent or newer models of e-bikes. With the highest range and endurance of any battery, lithium-ion batteries are optimized for both overall weight and energy. Li-ion battery types are perfect for large-capacity and low-power applications since they may be shaped into various forms or special areas. Except fast charging technology, which drastically reduces the time, a lithium-ion battery pack can be fully charged in under two to three hours. which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Accell Group, Giant Bicycles, Merida Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Cycling Sports Group, Inc., Ampler Bikes, and Cowboy.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric bike market on the basis of propulsion, application, battery type, and region:

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pedal Assisted

Throttle-assisted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Mountain

Trekking

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion Polymer

Lead Acid

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Electric Bike market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Electric Bike market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Electric Bike market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

