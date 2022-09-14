Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2032; Quince Market Insights
Emphysema Treatment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Emphysema Treatment market reach USD 5.21 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.87% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.
Emphysema is characterized by respiratory infections. In this case the lungs contain a small air sac called an alveolus that stretches and cracks as a result of which the cracked alveoli disintegrate, damage, and lose their elasticity. Over time, the inner lining of the alveoli becomes weaker and causes air to remain trapped inside the lungs because the damaged sacs of the lungs can become empty. It is a progressive condition and worsens over time, as a result of which the lungs lose their ability to absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide, making breathing difficult. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are two common types of COPD and often occur together.
Drivers:
• Rising the number of the cases of the respiratory disease such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and others
• Increasing the number of tobacco smoker
• Rinsing the air pollution
• Various government programs to raise the awareness about the availability of safe emphysema treatment and diagnostic methods.
Restrain:
• High cost to get approval for these drugs.
• High cost for launching the product
Opportunity:
• Development of new medicine for the treatment of emphysema.
Challenges:
• Increasing the use technology by rivals is the major challenges in the Emphysema Treatment Market.
• To get approval for the medicine or drugs
Report Coverage-
Key Players: Intrexon Corporation, Pulmonx Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Mariposa Health Limited, PneumRx, Uptake Medical Corporation, Icure Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., BTG International's, Olympus Corporation, Kamada Limited, Emphasys Medical, Inc. and others.
Market Segments: by Treatment (into smoking cessation (by nicotine replacement products, by release of low levels of dopamine), bronchodilators, steroids (by inhaler, by tablets), leukotriene modifiers (zafirlukast, montelukast), supplemental oxygen, antibiotics, gene therapy, surgery transplant (Lung volume reduction surgery, lung transplant, bullectomy)), by Diseases Indication (shortness of breath, chronic cough, chronic mucus production, chest tightness, wheezing, fatigue, lowered immunity, weight loss, thin and very pink skin, others.), by End user (health education, medical files management, disease specific health assessment, online reference services, remote consultation and others)
Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America
Forecast Period: 2023 to 2032
Base Year: 2021
Market Size: USD 5.21 Billion in 2021
CAGR: 5.87%
Impact of COVID 19 on Emphysema Treatment Market
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and has since spread rapidly around the world. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany and the US are among the countries worst affected by the number of positive cases and deaths reported, since March 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the economy and industry in countries vary due to closure, travel restriction, and business closure The global market for the treatment of emphysema is designed to detect the growing effects of recurrent colds and flu, bacterial infections and smoking.
Emphysema Treatment Market, By Treatment
Based on the treatment, Emphysema Treatment market is divided into smoking cessation (by nicotine replacement products, by release of low levels of dopamine), bronchodilators, steroids (by inhaler, by tablets), leukotriene modifiers (zafirlukast, montelukast), supplemental oxygen, antibiotics, gene therapy, surgery transplant (Lung volume reduction surgery, lung transplant, bullectomy).
Drug segment is expected to boost during the forecasting period.
Emphysema Treatment Market, By Diseases Indication
Based on diseases indication, Emphysema Treatments market is divided into shortness of breath, chronic cough, chronic mucus production, chest tightness, wheezing, fatigue, lowered immunity, weight loss, thin and very pink skin, others.
Emphysema Treatment Market, By End user
Based on the organization size, Emphysema Treatments market is divided hospital, clinics, surgical center.
Share of hospital is expected to boost during the forecasting period due to rising the number of the cases of chronic respiratory diseases also increasing the awareness of the treatment.
Emphysema Treatment Market, By Region
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
North America has the largest market share due to the increase in lung disorders such as asthma, COPD and the presence of significant productivity. Europe is considered the second largest market for emphysema due to advanced research and development and the cost of health care and skilled professionals. Asia-Pacific and Africa are expected to have the largest market share in the coming years of the emphysema market due to the increase in government and public awareness programs, the increase in smokers and the number of common drugs.
Recent Development in the Emphysema Treatment Market
• In January 2022, the first patient enrolled in a phase 4 study comparing Yupelri (revefenacin) with Spiriva (tiotropium) in improving lung health in adults with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The safety of these two approved once-a-day treatments for COPD will also be evaluated. Yupelri is a bronchodilator, a type of medicine that relaxes and expands the lungs, making breathing easier. It was founded by Theravance Biopharma and Myran (now part of Viatris). It is available as a respirator with a nebulizer, a small fluid that turns the liquid into a fine mist.
• In November 2021, AstraZeneca announced the sale of Tudorza, also known as Eklira, and Duaklir to Swiss pharmaceutical company Covis Pharma Group for US $ 270 Mn. These products have been shown to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
• In October 2021, Mylan Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for its application for a new investigative drug (ANDA) for Breyna (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate inhalation aerosol), the first approved version of the generic AstraZeneca's Symbicort. It will be available in doses of 160 mcg / 4.5 mcg and 80 mcg / 4.5 mcg for patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
• In March 2021, AstraZeneca PLC initiated a Phase III clinical trial in Mexico and US to evaluate the efficacy and safety of budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol inhalers in adults and adolescents with severe asthma who were not adequately controlled with the standard treatment. It is expected that the trial will be completed in September 2023.
• In July 2020, Novartis AG received European Commission (EC) approval for Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide, and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]) as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients who were not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA) and a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS).
• January 2019, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A. entered into an international licensing agreement with TiumBio, an independent biotech-based clinical biotech company based in South Korea. TiumBio focuses on research into new drugs for rare diseases. This agreement aims to develop new molecules for use in the treatment of respiratory diseases.
Some key Points of the Global Emphysema Treatment Market Report are:
• An in-depth global Emphysema Treatment market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Major companies operating in the global Emphysema Treatment market, which include Intrexon Corporation, Pulmonx Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Mariposa Health Limited, PneumRx, Uptake Medical Corporation, Icure Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., BTG International's, Olympus Corporation, Kamada Limited, Emphasys Medical, Inc. and others.
• Impact of COVID-19 on the global Emphysema Treatment market
