Variable Rate Technology Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Insights and Forecasts Report 2030

Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture variable rate to reduce labor cost is a key factor driving atherosclerosis drugs market

Variable Rate Technology Market Size – USD 6.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Improved efficiency and productivity through improved crop yields and field quality” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market size was USD 6.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture variable rate to reduce labor cost is a key factor driving market revenue growth of. Variable Rate Technology (VRT) is a tool or system that allows varying rate of crop inputs, such as fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, based on sensed or mapped crop characteristics. Automation is the obvious choice for majority of farmers as technology advances, becomes more affordable to purchase, and aid in increasing crop production around the world.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Topcon, CNH Industrial N.V., KUBOTA Corporation, Hexagon, Yara, DJI, and Valmont Industries, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Variable-Rate Application (VRA) in agriculture is an area of technology that focuses on automated use of products in a specific setting. Various pieces of gear, including sensors, GPS, and maps, are employed depending on data they receive. To strike the correct balance, VRT is a fantastic tool. Farmers can utilize precision agriculture technology to direct automated and variable application of seeds, fertilizer, and chemical applications to their fields using information about their activities that has been obtained. VRT decisions and parameters are based on a variety of hardware data, including GPS, in-field sensors, and maps of a particular activity.

The Fertilizer VRT segment accounted for a largest revenue share in 2021. Using a variable-rate fertilizer application, different sections of field can get fertilizer applications at various rates. Distribution of fertilizer will depend on anticipated yield, soil fertility, and other variables that may have an impact such as topography, soil texture, electrical conductivity, soil nutrients, and moisture content. All occupations exhibit heterogeneity. Within the same field, there are always differences in fertility of soil and yields, while in certain cases, yield disparities between several plots in a single field have reached to 400%. As a result, depending on the plot, fertilization effects on plants differed. Heterogeneity is taken into account when applying variable fertilizer rates and figuring out accurate fertilizer rates for each area of the field.

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Fact that cereals and grains are the most common crop type farmed globally is anticipated to support expansion of this market sector. FAO predicts a 7-million-ton increase in global cereal production to 2 792 million tons in 2022. FAO projects that volume of grain commerce worldwide will increase by 4.8 million tons to 468 million tons in 2022–2023. Consequently, demand for variable rate technology in farming has increased as a result of increased production of crops such as cereals and grains. These are main factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global VRT market based on offering, type, crop type, application method, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Guidance & Steering Systems

Flow & Application Control Devices

GPS/DGPS Receivers

Handheld Computers

Yield Monitors

Sensors

Displays

Others

VRT Software

VRT Service

Farm Operation Services

Integration & Consulting Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fertilizer VRT

UREA VRT

UAN VRT

NH3 VRT

Other VRT

Crop Protection Chemical VRT

Soil Sensing

Seeding VRT

Yield Monitoring

Irrigation VRT

Other VRT Types

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

