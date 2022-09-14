Biochips Market is projected to Surpass of $26,715.0 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2025 | bioMrieux, Bio-Rad

Biochip Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Biochips Market analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global Biochips market was valued at US$ 7,026.4 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$26,715.0 Million by 2025 Globally at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2017 and 2025.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

In molecular laboratories, a biochip is a miniature medical device that can perform multiple biochemical processes at once. It is capable of quickly screening a variety of biological analytes for a range of uses, including the diagnosis of diseases and the detection of dangerous biological agents in a system. It is based on microarray and microfluidic technologies, the most effective of which is the digital microfluid biochip, and has grown significantly in popularity in the biochemical field.

Biochip Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Biochips Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• bioMrieux S.A.,

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

• Fluidigm Corporation,

• Illumina, Inc.,

• HORIBA, Ltd.,

• PerkinElmer, Inc.,

• QIAGEN N.V.,

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product

DNA Chip

Protein Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture

Other applications

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

The rise in cancer cases, immune system problems, and viral infections are the main factors propelling the global biochips market's expansion. Increases in the elderly population, the number of biochip applications, and the widespread use of personalised medications are additional factors driving market expansion. However, barriers to market expansion include the high cost of biochips and widespread ignorance of them, particularly in developing countries. On the other hand, rising government funding, R&D investment, and the enormous potential of underserved markets in emerging economies are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

However, dearth of global standardization in the Biochips market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global Biochips market over the forecast period.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

