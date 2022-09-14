Jaw Surgery Market Industry Share, Future Trends, Latest Growth Techniques, Business, CAGR Status and Forecast till 2032
Jaw Surgery market reach USD USD 705.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaw Surgery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032
The Global Jaw Surgery Market reach USD USD 705.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.
Jaw surgery, also known as orthognathic surgery (or-thog-NATH-ik), corrects jaw dislocations and directs the jaws and teeth to improve function. Making these adjustments can also improve your facial expressions.
Jaw surgery may be an option if you have jaw problems that cannot be solved by orthodontics alone. In most cases, you also have braces on your teeth before surgery and during recovery after surgery to complete healing and alignment. Your dentist can work with your oral and facial (maxillofacial) surgeon to determine your treatment plan.
Jaw surgery is appropriate after puberty, usually between 14 and 16 years for women and 17 to 21 years for men.
Get Detailed TOC (Including Graphs, Tables, and customization) of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-87629
Drivers:
• Rising demand for cosmetic jaw surgery
• Technological advances in the health care sector.
• Increasing the demand for dental surgery due to the growing awareness of facial features
Restrain:
• High cost for the treatment
• Problems related to digital emergence and product memory are expected to challenge the computer-assisted oral and maxillofacial surgery market in the forecast period.
Opportunity:
• Research and development in the healthcare sector
• Introducing new technology for dental solutions.
Challenges:
• Many problems are created after and during the surgery such as loss of portion of the jaw, jaw fractures, infection, need for root canal.
Impact of COVID 19 on Jaw Surgery Market
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and has since spread rapidly around the world. countries worst affected by the number of positive cases and deaths reported, since March 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the economy and industry in countries vary due to closure, travel restriction, and business closure.
China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany and the US are among the COVID-19 epidemic that severely affected the jaw surgical market. It has led to the cancellation and reorganization of surgical procedures at the international level. For surgeons operating in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) field, surgical procedures are limited to emergency or emergency situations. Medartis AG, a leading manufacturer of craniomaxillofacial implants, reported that the company's products had seen a decline as selection processes were suspended which led to production delays and supply chain problems.
Jaw Surgery Market, By Indication
Based on the indication, Jaw Surgery market is divided into chronic pain in the jaw or jaw pain, facial trauma, maxillary and/or mandibular facial skeletal deformities, speech impairment, and others.
Chronic pain in the jaw or jaw pain is expected to boost the largest share in the market during the forecasting period.
Jaw Surgery Market, By Instruments
Based on Instruments, Jaw Surgery market is divided into retractor and speculums, elevators, forceps and needle holder, curettes and others.
Curettes is expected to boost in the forecasting period.
Jaw Surgery Market, By End user
Based on the end user, Jaw Surgery market is divided into clinics, hospitals and others.
Dental clinic is expected to grow during the forecasting period.
Jaw Surgery Market, By Region
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
North America is expected to grow the market. It is due to the growing demand for jaw surgery and the growing number of clinics and hospitals that offer jaw surgery.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-87629
Recent Development in the Jaw Surgery Market
• 4 May 2021, Autotransplantation is a treatment for missing teeth and is an effective clinical practice that has been reported to have successful results. Unlike other therapies such as dental implants and bridges, spontaneous implants are naturally compatible, and the procedure does not harm nearby teeth.
• 7 August 2020, orthognathic surgery, the use of patient-centered osteosynthesis equipment is a new method used to transfer the visual system to the patient. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the quality of mandibular anatomy reconstruction using the first mandibular-PSI-guided procedure in 22 patients. Compared to three different designs of posture guidance depending on osteosynthesis plate positioning and mandibular anatomical effect.
Some key Points of the Global Jaw Surgery Market Report are:
• An in-depth global jaw surgery market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Major companies operating in the global Jaw Surgery market, which include, Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S), The Amato Centers for Facial Surgery (U.S), The Restful Jaw Company LLC. (U.S), Millennium Surgical Crop (U.S), Scanlan International, (U.S), Novo Surgical Inc. (U.S), HAAG-STREIT GROUP (U.S), Eurosurgical (U.K), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S), others.
• Impact of COVID-19 on the global jaw surgery market
Browse Related Reports:
Carbide Tipped Needle Holders Market, by Type (Narrow Straight Jaws, Fine Straight Jaws, Wide Straight Jaws, Micro Straight Jaws, Screw Lock With Spring Handle, Curved Jaws, Serrated Jaws), By Application (Surgical Operation, Dental Operation, Veterinary Surgery, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030
https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/carbide-tipped-needle-holders-market
Global Surgical Lasers Market, By Type (CO2 Laser, Argon Laser, Nd: YAG Laser, Diode Lasers, and Others), By Procedure Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, and Percutaneous Surgery), By Application (Urology, Gynecology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Dentistry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)
https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-surgical-lasers-market
Global Surgical Lighting Systems Market, By Type (Ceiling Mounted Surgical Lighting System, Wall Mounted Surgical Lighting System, Surgical Headlight, and Mobile Surgical Lighting System), By Light Source Type (LED and Halogen), By Application (Endoscopic Surgery, Surgical Suite, Dental Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)
https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-surgical-lighting-systems-market
Surgical Clamps Market, by End User (Ambulatory Surgical Center, Hospitals), by Type (Bulldogs Forceps, Aortic Cross-clamp, Needle Holder), by Usage (Reusable, Disposable), by Material (Titanium, Tungsten Carbide, Stainless Steel), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030
https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/surgical-clamps-market
Jemim Haque
Quince Market Insights
+1 208-405-2835
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn