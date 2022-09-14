Insulating Glass Window Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy bills are key factors driving global insulating glass window market growth

Market Size – USD 12.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for silicon sealants in the construction industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, reduce carbon footprint, and minimize energy bills. Reduced heat transfer due to usage of insulating glass windows minimizes consumption of electric power required for cooling or heating of interiors or spaces in buildings.

Reduced electric power consumption drastically cuts down electricity bills, especially in areas subject to extreme heat or cold. Rising need to improve efficiency of windows is expected to drive demand for insulating glass window, which would limit heat transfer. Insulating glass windows help with sound insulation, improves the acoustics of a space, and reduces the amount of direct sunlight and UV light rays entering the room.

As well as new entrants in the Insulating Glass Window market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players in the market include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dymax Corporation, Glaston corporation, Guardian Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Internorm International GmbH, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Insulating Glass Window market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

In October 2020, Guardian Glass industries and Eastman entered into a new partnership to meet the growing demand for high-quality color neutral glass products for the premium segment of the commercial and residential building market. These glass products provide improved safety and sound insulation.

Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to prevent any leakage of air which is present between the glass panes is driving demand for silicon sealant.

Non-metal spacers segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The improved thermal and sound insulation provided by non-metal spacers is increasing demand from residential and commercial buildings.

Residential segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the insulating glass window market in 2020. Insulating glass windows with low-e coatings are increasingly being deployed in the residential sector, and also being retrofitted during renovation of existing residential homes and buildings in order to reduce energy consumption and minimize energy bills.

The global Insulating Glass Window market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Insulating Glass Window sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulating glass window market on the basis of sealant type, spacer type, end-use, and region:

Sealant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polysulfide

Hot-melt Butyl

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Spacer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Galvanized Steel

Intercept

Aluminum Box

4SG Thermoplastic

Stainless Steel Box

Non-metal Spacers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Bifurcation of the Insulating Glass Window Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key takeaways of the Global Insulating Glass Window Market report:

The report sheds light on the fundamental Insulating Glass Window market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

It examines the latest research & development projects and technological innovations taking place in the key regional segments.

The research report reviews the regulatory framework for creating new opportunities in various regions of the market

It focuses on the new revenue streams for the players in the emerging markets.

Furthermore, the report offers vital details about the rising revenue shares and the sizes of the key product segments.

Insulating Glass Window Market Size Worth USD 17.99 Billion in 2028