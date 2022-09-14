Increasing Adoption of RFID Tags to Augment Growth of the Global RFID Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -

Global RFID Market, by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 - 2026

This research was divided into categories, end users, applications, and regional markets. The major industries and businesses operating there are described in the market study on RFID Market. so that users of research can understand how the leading market players are still succeeding in the industry. It provides details on current affairs, new product launches, and player mergers & acquisitions that can help in the development of effective company plans.

✅ 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1739

⏩ 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a form of wireless communication, which uses tags in order to track the details of the objects. RFID tags use radio frequency to search, identify, track, and communicate with people or items. Moreover, RFID tags store valuable information from serial numbers, to a short description, and even pages of data. RFID uses electromagnetic waves to automatically identify and track tagged objects attached to baggage, packages, and/or other items with a hard or plastic cover. RFID has a wide variety of benefits for both businesses and consumers. Apart from enhancing security and tracking systems, RFID tags can track and monitor the products inside a warehouse. Moreover, RFID help increase the security of the data from the cyber threat, which help control data loss and secure data from unauthorized access.

⏩ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Major players operating in the global RFID market are - The industry is marked by the presence of many global vendors, such as Alien Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Inc, Smartrac N.V, and Zebra Technologies. Some other prominent players include RFID4U, Tibco Software, Mojix, Inc, Impinj, Inc, and TIBCO Software, Inc.

⏩ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

The following table lists the segments of the RFID Market research study that are geographical (country), company, type, and application-specific. The study provides in-depth information on new products, local investments, and market investments. The market research study on RFID Market keeps track of new developments and fashions. The analysis also takes into account the most recent market dynamics, such as driving and impeding factors, as well as business news like mergers and acquisitions and investments. This study of current market trends is provided for each of the sub-segments from 2022 to 2030.

On the basis of PDU Types, the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is segmented into:

• Basic PDU

• Metered PDU

• Smart PDU

• Switched PDU

• Others

On the basis of application, the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is segmented into:

• Banking

• Financial Services and Insurance

• Energy

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecom & IT

• Others

On the basis of regions, the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is classified into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

✅ 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1739

⏩ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Increasing demand for or adoption of RFID from various end-use industries is expected to aid in the growth of the RFID market during the forecast period. RFID tags can be used in various end-use industries, such as retail, healthcare, aerospace, defense, logistics, manufacturing, and government, among others. For instance, in August 2020, Fresenius Kabi launched RFID smart labels for a range of essential medicines frequently used in the operating room in the U.S. The smart label enables hospitals to automatically identify, locate, and manage their inventory.

Moreover, increasing installation of RFID tags in manufacturing units to improve productivity due to COVID-19 is expected to augment growth of the RFID market. For instance, in February 2022, SML RFID, RFID tag provider, announced the addition of four new features to its Clarity software application suite to assist retailers as they emerge from COVID-19 related shutdowns, as well as to enable efficient supply chain and inventory management for retailers affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic).

⏩ 𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 (𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗽𝘂𝘁, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀):

Each regional market segment is researched and analyzed in the market study in light of the significant regional market reach. The study also provides a comprehensive evaluation of key insights related to import, export, development, demand, and consumption.

📌 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘀 (United States, Canada)

📌 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

📌 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

📌 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

📌 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

⏩ 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The emergence of COVID-19 has immensely affected the growth of the RFID market. COVID-19 pandemic not only impacted the operations of the various RFID companies, but also affected the businesses of their partners and/or distributers. However, the healthcare sector is taking an advantage of RFID-enabled technology to better manage patient and employee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn is expected to augment the market growth.

⏩ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

The RFID market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period due to the government policies favoring digital development. For instance, in August 2021, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), India mandated commercial vehicles to carry RFID tags to enter the national capital. Now, for commercial vehicles, toll tax can be paid only through RFID tags or systems.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the RFID market owing to the increasing implementation of RFID tags, growing acceptance of RFID tags, rising adoption of Industry 4.0, IoT, and smart manufacturing, favorable government policies, and the outbreak of COVID-19 in these regions.

For instance, in September 2020, Avery Dennison announced the launch of the AD-332u8 RAIN RFID inlay that excels in high density, close proximity conditions, and can be used for inventory accuracy and supply chain management.

Moreover, in September 2021, Nedap NV announced the launch of the Nedap iD Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of SaaS solutions purposefully built for RFID technology.

✅ 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1739

⏩ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

(1) The RFID Market research provides extensive data on market size, revenue, and industry analysis.

(2) How will the market size and growth rate increase by the end of the projected period?

(3) What are the main trends encouraging the development of the global RFID Market ?

(4) What key findings emerged from the SWOT analyses of the prominent companies in the RFID Market ?

(5) What possible growth opportunities and risks do the major market competitors face?

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization, focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 32 countries worldwide. We are uniquely positioned to help businesses around the globe deliver practical and lasting results through various recommendations about operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends and new working methods. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and start-ups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837