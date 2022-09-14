Eurotrader Group-sponsored party brings together fintech enthusiasts and welcomes newly appointed CEO Marcelo Spina
Eurotrader Group-sponsored party brings together fintech enthusiasts and welcomes newly appointed CEO Marcelo SpinaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurotrader Group sponsored a spectacular party to bring together fintech enthusiasts and celebrated the recent appointment of the new CEO and the industry veteran Marcelo Spina.
The event took place in Agia Napa, Napa Suites Hotel in Cyprus. The attendees relished the delectable cuisine, drinks, live music, dancing, and fire show in the pleasant weather. The excitement peaked with surprise giveaways.
Decision-makers and enthusiasts in the fintech ecosystem had a great opportunity to meet and greet and expand their network. Marcelo Spina, the freshly appointed CEO of Eurotrader Group, is introduced to the crowd and received a warm reception.
Eurotrader Group’s founder Dr Ozan Ozerk also participated in the event and commented as follows:
“It is a testament to our growth at the Eurotrader Group that we can attract the calibre of people like Marcelo Spina, and it does not end with him. One of Marcelo’s strengths has been building strong management teams that have taken companies to the next stages of growth, expansion and valuation. With the new management team that is being built, we will be able to deliver on our vision to modernise an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and to cater to a trader’s evolving needs.”
The new CEO Marcelo Spina expressed his excitement as:
“We will add additional licenses to accommodate business growth around the world. We are planning to expand our offering to clients in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America and significantly enhance the range of languages supported. We also plan to expand our teams and partnerships in several areas of the world and different disciplines including business development, technology, product, operations and compliance.”
Speeding up its growth, Eurotrader Group keeps taking firm steps to spread into new markets in different regions by proceeding with the new hirings after the newly appointed management team.
Eurotrader Group will make appearances in more events and participation within the industry such as iFX EXPO Asia 2022 to be held between 13 and 15 September in Bangkok, Thailand.
