Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market to Grow With Increase in Air Passenger Traffic, Key players - Aeroned Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market, by Type (Single disc-brakes, Dual disc-brakes, and Multiple disc-brakes), by Application (Civil Aviation, Commercial, and Military), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 - 2026

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

The braking control system is an integral part of aircraft. It plays an important role in taking off, landing and taxiing process. Aircraft electric brake control system collects information and then transmit that information to brake control system to initiate braking. The brake control system helps prevent inadvertent braking, reduce overall weight of the aircraft, and prevent the error propagation between sub-systems. The system provides high reliability, modularity, and consistency, as well as higher system redundancy for reliability & safety, reduced maintenance for the operator, and reduced aircraft assembly time for the manufacturer. In short, the aircraft brake control system is used to slow or stop the motion of the aircraft.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

Major players operating in the global aircraft electric brake control system market are -

UTC Aerospace System, Safran Landing System, Crane Aerospace& Electronics, Honeywell International, Inc., Aeroned Inc., Fan Jet USA, Meggitt Group, Advent Aircraft System,Inc., Saywell international, Inc., and Parker Hannifin

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Increase in aircraft deliveries across the globe is expected to augment the growth of the aircraft electric brake control system market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer, delivered around 141 aircraft, including 48 jets to the commercial sector, up from the 44 commercial airframes it handed over in 2020. The company also received orders for three E175s from American Airlines and three E175s from Nigeria’s Overland Airways, plus seven of the type from an unidentified customer.

Moreover, increase in air passenger traffic worldwide is expected to boost growth of the aircraft electric brake control system market. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the total number of commuters carried on scheduled flights reached 4.38 billion in 2019, about 3.65% higher than 2018. Moreover, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of airline passengers could double to 8.2 billion by 2037.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The research splits the global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market into sectors such as product type and application. Each segment is based primarily on its market share and growth rate. Furthermore, the experts investigated possible places that could be profitable for Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market companies in the coming years. The geographical study contains solid projections on value and volume, allowing market participants to get in-depth knowledge of the total Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market business.

By Brake Type

• Single disc-brakes

• Dual disc-brakes

• Multiple disc-brakes

By Application

• Civil Aviation

• Commercial

• Military

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The pandemic has led to a severe downfall in air traffic figures. However, as per the IATA, in 2022, air passenger numbers will reach 94% of 2019 levels, and full recovery is expected in 2023. Moreover, according to the Airports Council International (ACI), domestic air traffic is expected to recover faster in 2022 than international passenger traffic, reaching a total of 4.46 billion passengers in 2022, or 84% of 2019 volume. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the aircraft electric brake control system market.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸:

The study analyses current worldwide Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market price trends and forecasts industry growth prospects. The paper also discusses the marketing approach, market positioning, and marketing channel development. Finally, this report provides a market perspective that includes features such as deals, collaborations, and product launches from all important competitors.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

The aircraft electric brake control system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for aircraft brake control system. For instance, in October 2019, Meggitt received an order from Gulfstream Aerospace to supply the braking system for the new Gulfstream G700 aircraft.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the aircraft electric brake control system market due to the increasing demand for aircraft electric brake control system, increase in air passenger traffic, and rise in aircraft deliveries in these regions. For instance, Boeing is expected to deliver around 38,050 units between 2015 and 2034 in the Asia-Pacific region.

