Global External Defibrillators Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global External Defibrillators market was valued at US$ 3,792.2 Million in 2019. It is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global External Defibrillators Market- by Product (Manual & Semi-Automated External Defibrillators, Fully Automated External Defibrillators and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers, Prehospital Care Settings, Public Access Markets, Alternate Care Facilities and Home Care Settings), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Defibrillators are medical devices that give therapeutic shocks to a patient's heart in life-threatening disorders such as cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. The defibrillation method involves administering an electric shock to the heart, depolarizing the cardiac muscles and restoring the heart's normal electric impulse. External defibrillators are life-saving medical devices that employ paddles or electrode pads to deliver defibrillating shocks to identify and repair life-threatening irregular heart rhythms in situations of unexpected cardiac arrest.

The increased emphasis on public access defibrillators (PAD) by public and private entities drives the growth of the external defibrillators market. Furthermore, an increase in the number of important competitors developing sophisticated defibrillator devices, a fast-rising geriatric population at high risk of cardiac arrest, and an increase in the prevalence of cardiac disorders all fuel market growth. The rise in the occurrence of SCA and the rise in the adoption of technologically improved defibrillator devices are significant drivers driving the growth of the external defibrillators market. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on installing defibrillators in public locations and the availability of defibrillators in offices, schools, shopping malls, grocery shops, and airports drive market expansion. Additionally, the market for external defibrillators is growing due to leading industry players placing greater emphasis on public access to defibrillators and increasing global training and awareness campaigns. A surge in the development of next-generation external defibrillators, which will increase their safety and efficacy, is also projected to open up lucrative market potential.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the External Defibrillators market over the forecast years because more external defibrillators are installed in hospitals and other public locations, including hotels, schools, railroad stations, and highways. In addition, the Asia Pacific External Defibrillators market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increase in cardiovascular disorders, increased disposable incomes in developing nations like China and India, rising healthcare expenses, and recent infrastructure upgrades in the medical field.

Major market players operating in the External Defibrillators market include A.M.I. ITALIA , Bexen Cardio, BPL Medical Technologies, Cardia International B.V., Cardiac Science Corporation, Concern AXION Ltd., Defibtech, LLC, E & M Electromedicine, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, SCHILLER AG, Stryker Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Mediana Co. Ltd., PRIMEDIA (Metrax GmbH), Promed, Opto Circuits India Ltd., CU Medical System Inc., Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited and List of Other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2021, lAsahi Kasei firm ZOLL Medical Corporation acquired Respicardia, Inc., a manufacturer of implantable neurostimulators to treat moderate to severe central sleep apnea (CSA). A serious CSA condition is frequently accompanied by heart failure, coronary artery disease, and certain cardiac arrhythmias.

• In June 2020, The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the United States Food and Drug Administration granted pre-market approval for Philips' HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Philips is a global leader in health technology (FDA).

Market Segments

Global External Defibrillators Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Manual & Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

• Fully Automated External Defibrillators

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Global External Defibrillators Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Clinics & Cardiac Centers

• Prehospital Care Settings

• Public Access Markets

• Alternate Care Facilities

• Home Care Settings

Global External Defibrillators Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America External Defibrillators Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe External Defibrillators Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific External Defibrillators Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America External Defibrillators Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa External Defibrillators Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

