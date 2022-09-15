Global Suprapubic Catheter Market worth $ 29.84 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Suprapubic Catheter Market info Global Suprapubic Catheter Market seg

Global suprapubic catheter market was valued at US$ 14.36 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 29.84 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.76 %

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Suprapubic Catheter Market- by Indication (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Urology Surgical Centers and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global suprapubic catheter market was valued at US$ 14.36 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 29.84 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.76 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Hollow tubes, known as suprapubic catheters, are placed into the bladder through a minor abdominal incision. They are used to manage bladder dysfunction brought on by a variety of factors as well as to drain urine from the bladder. Because of the numerous advantages of suprapubic catheters, including comfort, a lower risk of infection, and the ability to be utilized in active patients with long-term catheterization needs, they are frequently thought of as a substitute for urethral catheters. In surgery, suprapubic catheters are frequently used to treat bladder stones, urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder cancer, and urine bypass. After gynecologic operations, they often treat short-term voiding difficulties following pelvic surgery and postoperative bladder drainage.

The increasing demand for suprapubic catheters due to the rising prevalence of bladder cancer worldwide is one of the key factors driving the rise and demand for suprapubic catheters. Furthermore, the increasing frequency of chronic urological problems due to an aging population is fueling growth in the global market. The rising need for effective treatment and the growing number of patients undergoing surgical procedures in hospitals requiring longer hospital stays are also boosting market expansion. Similarly, technical advances and the introduction of new products are projected to influence the demand for suprapubic catheters, promoting market growth throughout the forecast period. The development of the suprapubic catheter market will be accelerated by introducing innovative products that normalize urine flow in conditions and surgeries like kidney stones and gynecologic procedures. These launches will also provide the market with significant growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. The demand for suprapubic catheters will be constrained by complications, such as small bowel obstruction and bowel perforation during placement. In contrast, the market's expansion could be threatened by the need to exchange catheters and a lack of favourable reimbursement policies for these devices.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the suprapubic catheter market over the forecast years due to the rapidly rising number of urological patients, the region's highly developed healthcare infrastructure, and the uniformly favorable payment environment in the United States and Canada. One of the main factors influencing the growth of suprapubic catheters in this region is the aging population with its high prevalence of urinary incontinence and other urological illnesses. In addition, the Europe suprapubic catheter market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increase in the elderly population, particularly in Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom, and an increase in the number of patients undergoing surgery as a result of the high prevalence of chronic conditions, which has led to an increase in the demand for and use of suprapubic catheters.

Major market players operating in the suprapubic catheter market include Amecath, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun Melsungen AG, AsidBonz, COOK Medical, Degania Silicone, Fortune Medical Instrument Corp., MEDpro Medical, pfm medical, UROMED, Urovision GmbH, UroTech Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Yushin Medical, and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2020, Levity Products introduced a line of newly patented external catheter stabilizers for suprapubic catheters.

• In December 2018, for the treatment of chronic fecal incontinence, non-obstructive urinary retention, hyperactive bladder, and chronic fecal incontinence, Medtronic gained FDA approval for the InterStim smart program.

Market Segments

Global Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Urinary Incontinence

• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

• Others

Global Suprapubic Catheter Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Urology Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Suprapubic Catheter Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

