Leaders from the Middle East to Speak at Shipsy’s Virtual Logistics Tech Summit “LIMITLESS 2022”

Jubilant FoodWorks, Maersk, and Quiqup, and others to also share insights on building sustainable and cost-effective logistics operations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based logistics management solution provider, will host its flagship virtual event, Limitless Summit 2022, on September 20th. Global supply chain and logistics leaders across industries will share critical insights on navigating “The Road to Sustainable and Cost-efficient Logistics.”

The Limitless Summit is an influential gathering of leading global logistics, supply chain, and operations professionals. The summit delves deep into the limitless opportunities within the logistics universe. It is designed to build a community of industry leaders and experts to enable an open forum for sharing knowledge, key trends, and best practices that drive better decision-making and accelerated business performance in a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem.

Over 500+ delegates from 350 organizations joined the previous edition of the event. The speaker list for the upcoming edition will include Ekhlaque Bari, Chief Information Officer, Jubilant FoodWorks; Walid Shabana, CTO & Co-founder, Rabbit Mart, Santosh Abbimane, Group Chief Financial & Transformation Officer, DTDC; Bassel El Koussa, CEO & Co-founder, Quiqup; Gaurav Arora, Vice President - Strategy & Operations, Ferns N Petals; Zeeshan Mukhi, Director of Customer Experience, South Asia, Maersk; Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-founder, Shipsy and many more.

The UAE’s transportation industry accounts for 20% of all carbon dioxide emissions globally. In addition, the logistics procedures generate a high amount of waste. Today, advanced supply chain and logistics management technologies are empowering businesses across the globe to shrink their carbon footprint while significantly optimizing logistics costs.

“End customers, evolving environmental regulations, and increasing delivery costs are driving businesses to leverage supply chain sustainability as a competitive advantage. This is where the digital transformation of logistics processes will make a winning difference. Digitization is helping businesses battle growing carbon emissions by drastically reducing miles traveled, eliminating empty miles, shrinking trip volumes, and proactively gaining visibility of emissions across multimodal freight movement,” says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder, Shipsy.

While the overarching theme is “More for Less: The Road to Sustainable and Cost-Efficient Logistics,” industry experts will highlight best practices and insights on ‘Balancing the Triad with Tech: Customer Experience, Profitability, and Sustainability,’ and ‘Enabling Sustainability in Cross Border Logistics.’

To register for the upcoming edition of Limitless 2022, please click here.


