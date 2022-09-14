Data Centre Automation Software Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Data Centre Automation Software Market To Be Driven By Increasing Need For Data Centre Automation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Centre Automation Software Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Data Centre Automation Software market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, deployment type, solutions, services, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-automation-software-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.18 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 20.2%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 15.6 Billion
Data centre automation is often accomplished using a hybrid data centre automation software system that provides unified access to all or most data centre services. Servers, networks, and other data centre administration operations are frequently automated as part of data centre automation.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A data centre is a facility with a computer and storage network that is used by a corporation or organisation to process, manage, store, and transport huge volumes of data. Data centre automation is a technique for automating and regulating data centre operations and activities. Its system automates data centre operations and tracks, manages, and stores actions that are normally performed by humans.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-automation-software-market
The industry can be broadly categorised based on type into:
• Tier 1
• Tier 2
• Tier 3
• Tier 4
Based on deployment type, the industry can be divided into:
• On-Premise
• Cloud
The industry can be divided based on solutions as:
• Server
• Database
• Network
• Other Solutions
The industry can be categorised based on services as:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• IT and Telecom
• Others
The global regions for data centre automation software market include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Data centre service providers are progressively implementing artificial intelligence (AI) into data centre automation software to enhance energy efficiency, enable faster decision-making, and eliminate human error. AI-based data centre automation software also aids in the reduction of data centre infrastructure, operational expenses, and deployment time. Furthermore, AI provides access into internal system operations and can alter the current automation cycle in real time. AI in data centres will be a major trend in the data centre automation market, assisting in the industry’s expansion. With the growing demand for data, the market for data centre automation software is likely to grow.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), BMC Software Inc., EntIT Software LLC, ABB Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Merino Wool Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/merino-wool-market
Smart TV Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-tv-market
Indian Facility Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-facility-management-market
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sealing-and-strapping-packaging-tapes-market
Petroleum Coke Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/petroleum-coke-market
Kombucha Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kombucha-tea-market
Fish Collagen Peptides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fish-collagen-peptides-market
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Pulse Lavage Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulse-lavage-market
Facade Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/facade-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Mathew Williams
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other